Five ways the Alpine A290 marks the return of the hot hatch

Hot hatches have always held a special place in the motoring world. Affordable, compact and thrilling to drive, they struck a balance that made them as good for the daily commute as for weekend fun. From the Renault 5 GT Turbo of the 1980s to the Clio Williams of the 1990s and the Renaultsport Meganes of the 2000s, hot hatches have brought performance to the people and earned a devoted following along the way.

But as cars became heavier and more expensive — much of which was down to more demanding safety regulations — the simple joy of the hot hatch began to fade. For a while, it looked as though the shift to electric power might finish the genre off altogether.

And then came the Alpine A290.