Five ways the Alpine A290 marks the return of the hot hatch
The Alpine A290 captures the spirit of the hot hatch greats while also bringing something new to the table...
Hot hatches have always held a special place in the motoring world. Affordable, compact and thrilling to drive, they struck a balance that made them as good for the daily commute as for weekend fun. From the Renault 5 GT Turbo of the 1980s to the Clio Williams of the 1990s and the Renaultsport Meganes of the 2000s, hot hatches have brought performance to the people and earned a devoted following along the way.
But as cars became heavier and more expensive — much of which was down to more demanding safety regulations — the simple joy of the hot hatch began to fade. For a while, it looked as though the shift to electric power might finish the genre off altogether.
And then came the Alpine A290.
Fresh from being crowned Best Fun EV at the 2025 Autocar Awards (our sister title), it’s the car that proves the hot hatch is alive and well, and that its electric future is full of promise.
Here are five ways it captures the spirit of the greats while bringing something new to the table.
Performance you can use
The A290 doesn’t chase supercar numbers, and that’s precisely why it works so well. Offered with either 180 hp or 220 hp, it’s quick enough to make every journey exciting without being intimidating. The range-topping GTS + version accelerates from 0–62mph in 6.4 seconds, which is just where you want your hot hatch to be. Any more, and cars tend to become a handful, tiring to drive when all you want to do is pick up some essentials from the supermarket.
But it’s the response to your inputs that really stands out. Electric torque makes it feel urgent and alive, whether you’re pulling away from a junction or powering out of a corner. Yet Alpine has resisted the temptation to overload the car with power or heavy and expensive dual motors. Instead, it’s front-wheel drive, just like the great hot hatches of old, with a carefully calibrated throttle that makes it exploitable rather than overwhelming.
Autocar’s testers noted how progressive and natural the car feels, with strong brakes borrowed from the A110 sports car and a brake-by-wire system so well tuned that you can’t tell when regenerative braking hands over to the discs. This means you can drive with confidence, leaning on the performance without worrying about unpredictable responses.
It’s performance that’s thrilling but accessible, and that’s exactly what a hot hatch should be.
Handling built around you
Without supercar numbers to boast about, hot hatches live or die by the way they go around corners. And the Alpine A290 delivers in spades.
On tight B-roads, it feels nimble, alive and light on its feet. With a kerb weight just under 1,500kg – modest by EV standards – it turns in eagerly and stays flat through bends. Torque steer can tug at the wheel when the road surface is uneven, but far from being a flaw, it gives the driver a sense of mechanical connection that’s increasingly rare.
What’s remarkable is the breadth of ability. On track, the A290 reveals a playful side: it’s throttle-adjustable, capable of lift-off oversteer, and happy to move around under braking – all the traits that made the golden era of hot hatches legendary. On the road, it’s supple and composed, riding broken surfaces with a fluency more like a Golf GTI than a stripped-back racer.
As Autocar’s group test verdict put it, the A290 feels “polished and laboured over”, the sort of car you can enjoy all the time rather than just in bursts. That balance of agility and usability is precisely what sets it apart.
It doesn’t just handle well for an EV. It handles well, full stop.
Retro roots, modern edge
A hot hatch has always been about attitude, and the Alpine A290 gets it just right, combining nods to heritage with the confidence of a modern EV.
Its DNA comes from the Renault 5 — the What Car? Car of the Year for 2025 — but Alpine has given it a distinct personality. The quad-headlight signature recalls classic Alpines, such as the A110 of the 1970s and the GTA from the 1980s, while the squat stance, wide arches, and subtle body kit make it clear that this is a performance model. At under four metres long, it has the compact, purposeful proportions that define a true hot hatch.
Every version comes on 19-inch wheels shod with Michelin tyres tuned specifically for the car – a mark of Alpine’s obsession with detail. Even the positioning of the motor and the use of a lightweight aluminium subframe have been done with handling purity in mind, and the design reflects that focus.
Step inside, and the motorsport cues continue. The steering wheel borrows from Formula One with an overtake button and rotary controls for regenerative braking. The cabin mixes leather trim with Alpine’s trademark blue accents, while the infotainment system runs Google software and offers playful extras like G-meters and driver coaching.
It’s a car that looks the part and feels special, but has just enough retro flair to connect it to the hot hatch heroes of the past.
Practicality with personality
A hot hatch has to be fun when you want it to be, but it’s also got to have the ability to do everything else modern life demands. It’s a car you can take to the shops, commute in, carry friends in, and then blast down a back road at the weekend. The A290 stays true to that formula.
With five doors, a usable boot of 326 litres, and rear seats that will take the kids without issue, it’s practical enough for everyday life. It’s not cavernous – this is still a compact hatch – but it’s more versatile than the majority of performance cars.
The driving position is comfortable for daily use, visibility is good, and the ride quality is far more supple than you’d expect from a car on 19-inch wheels. The Autocar team were impressed by its calmness on the motorway, where it displays impressive levels of refinement.
The A290’s range of up to 234 miles is plenty for commuting, errands and the odd spirited weekend drive. Charging is brisk, with the ability to top up from 15 to 80% in 30 minutes from a 100kW charger.
It means the A290 doesn’t just tick the “fun” box. Like its spiritual predecessors, it works as your only car. It turns out that you can have your cake and eat it.
The hot hatch, reborn
What really makes the Alpine A290 special isn’t just the numbers, the handling or the practicality. It’s more important than that. It’s the way it makes you feel.
From the moment you see it, with its bold four-cross LED lights and low-slung stance, to the moment you drop into its supportive seats and press the start button, it sets the tone for something more than just a run-of-the-mill EV. The steering wheel, with its F1-inspired overtake button and drive mode dials, immediately tells you this is a driver’s car.
On the move, the A290 manages to be both sophisticated and playful. Its damping feels honed, its responses precise, and yet it still encourages you to explore its limits. The overtake button, the coaching tools on the screen, even the subtle way it shuffles weight through a corner, all add up to a car that engages you in the process of driving.
Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw called it “a fantastic all-round package that’s not just a great electric hot hatch, but a great hot hatch”.
The A290 doesn’t just get you from A to B, but makes you look for excuses to drive it. That, ultimately, is the magic of a hot hatch. And it’s why the Alpine A290 feels like the rebirth of a genre we thought we might lose.