Why the Alpine A290 Is Autocar’s Best Fun EV

Everyday Usability

That dual personality was central to its victory. As Tisshaw put it: “It’s very enjoyable on the road as well. It’s just under four metres long, so it’s a really good size. Good performance levels, comfortable ride quality. You can drive it to the supermarket, nip into gaps in traffic and just enjoy being in it.”

It’s a five-door hatchback with a 326-litre boot, making it practical enough for family life. Range is quoted at up to 234 miles on the WLTP cycle, but a handy calculator on the Alpine website shows you what should realistically be achievable in various real-world conditions. With DC fast charging up to 100kW, a 15-80% charge takes around 30 minutes – enough to keep weekend adventures flowing.

The cabin carries the same performance focus. A not-quite-round steering wheel features coloured buttons for drive modes, regenerative braking levels and an ‘overtake’ button — press this and full power is unleashed (180 hp in GT +, 220 hp in GT Performance + and GTS +) for up to 10 seconds. It’s inspired by the Alpine F1 Team’s car, but will appeal to anybody from the PlayStation generation, too.

It’s backed by playful extras, including telemetry readouts on the fast and intuitive Google-based infotainment system, and tutorials that coach you to corner better. Tisshaw called it a clever use of technology: “They try to make you a better driver, to enjoy the car even more. It’s a cool feature, beyond simple controls, and a real next level of what you can do with a car.”

Material quality is strong, with leather trim and distinctive blue highlights giving the A290 a more premium feel than its more sensible Renault 5 sibling. There’s enough space in the back to cater for adult passengers, and the A290’s five doors and decent boot access make it more usable than you’d expect of such a compact performance EV.