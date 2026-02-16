Why the Alpine A290 Is Autocar’s Best Fun EV
Brilliantly polished, exciting to drive, and usable for the everyday – the Alpine A290 has a lot going for it...
When our sister title, Autocar, hands out an award for “Best Fun EV”, it isn’t done on a whim.
Fun is hard to define in a world of horsepower figures, WLTP ranges and charging times, but it’s at the heart of why people love cars. In 2025, one electric hatchback stood above the rest: the Alpine A290.
Making sports cars since the 1950s, the A290 is Alpine’s first foray into hot hatch territory, but it carries the same DNA that has made the A110 coupé such a darling of driving enthusiasts. Taking the Best Fun EV title at the 2025 Autocar Awards is a clear sign that the A290 has cracked one of the toughest challenges in modern motoring: combining electric power with genuine hot hatch thrills. Agile, playful and brimming with character, the A290 is proof that electric cars can deliver excitement every bit as compelling as their petrol-powered predecessors.
Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw summed it up: “We did one of our landmark group tests where we took five of the best affordable EVs on the road to find out which is the best. And the Alpine A290 triumphed. It was brilliant – a brilliant all-round performance machine that ticked almost every box. It’s a worthy winner of our Best Fun EV for 2025.”
That group test pitted the Alpine against some of the most credible rivals on some of Britain’s best driving roads in the Peak District. It gave Autocar’s testers a chance to compare the A290 directly with the competition in exactly the kind of conditions enthusiasts would want to drive them.
As Autocar’s road test editor Matt Saunders explained, the A290 felt like a turning point: “It’s the first sort of electric hatchback that begins to feel like a classic hot hatchback with all the right credentials. There’s a real sense of smoothness and finely honed dynamic finish about this car, a real finesse.”
Colleague Jonny Bryce agreed: “It cannot be denied how much fun this car is to drive. It just delivers on the brief of being the best fun EV. The braking feel is absolutely tremendous, you can really lean on them. You’ve got a proper wheel-at-each-corner stance that makes it feel really agile, and a really low centre of gravity. It just feels like a really, really accomplished sports car.”
Hot Hatch Credentials
Alpine knew the A290 had to be credible from the start. The recipe is simple: compact dimensions (the car is under four metres long), a powerful front-mounted motor, and a kerb weight of under 1,500kg, which is impressively light for an EV. It’s offered in two versions, with 180 hp or 220 hp, both using the same 52kWh battery pack.
Performance is punchy but not extreme. The 0–62mph sprint takes 6.4 seconds for the more powerful models — a second quicker than the entry model — but the way the A290 delivers its speed is what makes the car. Instant electric torque gives it real punch out of corners, yet Alpine’s engineers have tuned the throttle response and chassis so it never feels overwhelming.
Illya Verpraet, one of Autocar’s crack road testing team, found it deeply rewarding: “Response is extremely good – easily meted out, positively responsive, with a gentle step-off from rest.”
Plenty of EVs can deliver quick acceleration in a straight line, but Alpine set out to create a car that’s as entertaining on a tight B-road as it is on a circuit. That meant tuning every detail – suspension geometry, damping, steering calibration – to give the car fluency and precision.
“It’s a really, really fun car on track, and that’s perhaps one of the most impressive things about the car,” said Tisshaw. “It’s got loads of grip, and really nice steering feel. You can really turn it into a corner, and it’s adjustable on the throttle as well. It’s definitely a car you can go and have fun on the circuit in.”
Yet it’s also a car you can live with. Saunders was impressed by the balance: “There’s a note of finesse and sophistication about the ride, a sense of composure that just lasts and lasts. You can push this car faster and faster, and it just gets better and better.
“You can tell that it’s had a lot of attention spent on the dynamic details, the suspension dampening, the body control. It just feels so sophisticated, so tactile. It feels really polished and laboured over, and you can just enjoy driving it.”
Everyday Usability
That dual personality was central to its victory. As Tisshaw put it: “It’s very enjoyable on the road as well. It’s just under four metres long, so it’s a really good size. Good performance levels, comfortable ride quality. You can drive it to the supermarket, nip into gaps in traffic and just enjoy being in it.”
It’s a five-door hatchback with a 326-litre boot, making it practical enough for family life. Range is quoted at up to 234 miles on the WLTP cycle, but a handy calculator on the Alpine website shows you what should realistically be achievable in various real-world conditions. With DC fast charging up to 100kW, a 15-80% charge takes around 30 minutes – enough to keep weekend adventures flowing.
The cabin carries the same performance focus. A not-quite-round steering wheel features coloured buttons for drive modes, regenerative braking levels and an ‘overtake’ button — press this and full power is unleashed (180 hp in GT +, 220 hp in GT Performance + and GTS +) for up to 10 seconds. It’s inspired by the Alpine F1 Team’s car, but will appeal to anybody from the PlayStation generation, too.
It’s backed by playful extras, including telemetry readouts on the fast and intuitive Google-based infotainment system, and tutorials that coach you to corner better. Tisshaw called it a clever use of technology: “They try to make you a better driver, to enjoy the car even more. It’s a cool feature, beyond simple controls, and a real next level of what you can do with a car.”
Material quality is strong, with leather trim and distinctive blue highlights giving the A290 a more premium feel than its more sensible Renault 5 sibling. There’s enough space in the back to cater for adult passengers, and the A290’s five doors and decent boot access make it more usable than you’d expect of such a compact performance EV.
Kerb Appeal
The A290 blends Alpine’s motorsport cues with retro hot-hatch touches. The quad-headlight design and subtle body kit give it presence without excess.
“It really does look the part,” said Tisshaw. “If you think of some of the most famous hot hatches from France, they’re really storied cars with iconic looks, and Alpine’s gone back into that back catalogue. It’s got a nice subtle body kit, with aero and alloys.”
But there’s more than just good looks to attract attention. Pricing starts at £30,245 for the entertaining entry-level GT +, after the government’s Electric Car Grant, and rises to £34,245 for the spicy GTS + model we’ve driven.
As Verpraet concluded in his test: “It’s not priced like old hot hatches were when Clios were twenty grand, but what is these days? It’s not bad for a car of real capability, adjustability, performance and handling that would make you question the point of an Abarth 500e, or whether you really need to stretch to an Ioniq 5 N to get really capable EV thrills. We like it a lot.”
Why It Won
Ultimately, the A290 stands out because it seamlessly blends excitement and usability better than any of its rivals. The Alpine combines the best of everything: it's playful, refined, engaging, and polished, with a sparkle that defines a true hot hatch.
Tisshaw’s final verdict captures it: “It’s a fantastic all-round package that’s not just a great electric hot hatch, but a great hot hatch – a worthy winner of our Best Fun EV for 2025.”
Or, as Saunders put it after the group test: “I think this A290 is a bit of a line in the sand. We’ve been waiting a long time for an EV to come together as a proper driver’s car – and this is it.”