New Alpine A110 will be previewed ‘in next six months’
All-new Alpine A110 sports car remains ‘key pillar’ for performance-car brand...
On sale Late 2026 | Price from £60,000 (est)
Good things come in threes, so the saying goes. And in 2026 Alpine will push on with its ‘three-pillar’ strategy – and key to that will be an all-new Alpine A110 sports car.
According to Alpine’s CEO, Philippe Krief, 2026 will see the firm “present the new strategic plan of Alpine based on three pillars; pillars where we’ll have the everyday extraordinary car like the A290 and A390. The pillar of iconic cars with the new A110. And we will reveal some details in 2026.”
The final pillar will come from special projects, the first of which will be the A110 R Ultime – the limited-edition, final incarnation of the current A110.
The next-generation A110 will move to electric power for the first time and will be based on the firm's new Alpine Performance Platform (APP) underpinnings, which is able to form the basis of cars that are disparate as coupés and SUVs. It’s likely the A310, a sports car with a four-seat ‘2+2’ layout, will use the same technology.
The new A110 is expected to feature batteries positioned in a novel position – perhaps behind the rear seats – in order to ensure the car retains a sleek profile. Former Renault Group boss, Luca De Meo told our sister title Autocar that the new car will be lighter than comparable combustion-engined models.
Its key competition today includes the Porsche 718 Cayman and Toyota GR Supra, but the new car will have few direct rivals which combined a truly engaging driving experience in a compact and comparably affordable coupé package.
While the current A110 leans heavily on retro design cues inspired by the original coupé from the 1960, the new car will have a more forward-thinking design, more closely related to the Alpine A390, likely with a pointed nose, although it will be no taller than the current A110.
The design of the final car remains under wraps for now, but it is understood the new car is in advanced stages of development.
Inside, the new A110 will have a bespoke interior, rather than one that leans on features and technology borrowed from sister brand, Renault. But while the car will be all-electric, it will use analogue controls rather than digital ones, designed to boost driver engagement and reduce distractions.
This should address our key criticism of the current car: its poor infotainment and an interior that lacks the premium appeal of a car costing upwards of £55,000.
