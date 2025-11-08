Here are five future battery technologies that you should be aware of
From revolutionary cell chemistries to wireless charging, these are the most promising developments for EV batteries...
There was a time in the not-so distant past when many scoffed at the potential of electric cars. “They take too long to charge.” “They look ugly.” “They cost too much.” These are but a few of the criticisms hurled at the very earliest EV examples. Oh, how things have changed.
From the refreshed Mercedes CLA offering close to 500 miles of range, or the Renault 5 proving that funky design needn’t be thwarted by batteries and an e-motor, electric cars have come a long way. And manufacturers are continuing to develop them at tremendous speeds, and battery technology is one of the biggest areas for growth.
In this guide, we’ll highlight some of the most significant battery advancements that could be coming your way over the next few years. Read on for more…
Solid-state EV batteries
Electric car batteries are made up of multiple electrochemical cells, which determine the characteristics of a battery – such as its capacity and voltage. Manufacturers and suppliers continue to experiment with different chemistries to try and determine which work best, but there is one that is widely considered to be more promising than others: solid-state batteries (SSBs).
These comprise a ‘solid’ cell chemistry instead of a conventional ‘liquid’ one, and are formed of strong chemical compounds like sulphides and oxides. As such, SSBs are considered to improve the way charged ions move through a battery, which means more effective energy storage and release.
SSBs could potentially double the amount of energy density available compared to current mainstream batteries. The upshot is simple: more power, higher range and lower charge times – in a body that’s lighter and smaller than what's currently in use.
Liquid-state batteries are also one of the reasons why electric car fires can be so difficult to put out, since they use flammable liquid electrolyte matter. Replacing this with a solid material automatically reduces the risk and, therefore, improves safety.
The hitch is that SSBs for cars are still a while away. Manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota are years into their research of SSBs, but have encountered a couple of issues: material costs are high, and there are question marks surrounding the longevity and sustainability of SSBs. However, we are expecting to see these next-gen batteries in the most advanced EVs sooner rather than later, before widespread use eventually becomes feasible.
Swappable EV batteries
This one is pretty self explanatory: it’s the act of swapping your depleted battery for a fully replenished one. The tech is still in its early stages of development, but it could prove to be a genuine game-changer in bringing EV charging times down to as little as several minutes. For it to work, it requires widespread adoption, and dedicated charging stations with queueing systems to ensure the swaps happen swiftly and efficiently.
The process would look something like this: you’d arrive at the station in your electric car, most likely pre-booking a space using an app. Then, you’d pull into your sanctioned bay, and position your vehicle within a strict parameter. Several robots – which could look like those sophisticated world-conquerer types, or just an arm and some wheels, there’s still no knowing yet – would lift the car, remove any components necessary to get to the battery, and make the swap. The car would then be lowered back to your starting position, and you could go on your way.
Sounds ace, right? You’ll be glad to know that some companies have already started to work on such stations, including Nio and Stellantis (through Fiat). In some countries – such as China and India – these stations already exist, providing support for a number of vehicle types. As for the western hemisphere, trials are underway, with electric taxis and commercial electric vans set to adopt the technology first.
Wireless EV charging infrastructure
There could be several possibilities here, but the most likely is to see wireless charging pads installed in car parks and on driveways. Indeed, Porsche is preparing to roll-out the feature with its new Cayenne Electric, which is set to become the first model to market with wireless charging software and a floor charging plate as optional extras. If successful, wireless charging could catch on pretty quickly from there.
However, the cost and complexity of installing wireless charging in the roads for you to charge as you drive is likely to be cost-prohibitive, even though it may solve much of the UK's pothole crisis.
The technology works in much the same way as wireless smartphone charging: charging packs or panels would be placed on or under the road surface; the copper coils within create a magnetic field, which produces a current that matches that of the coils beneath a passing electric car. Of course, only cars with the corresponding coils would be able to charge there.
The advantages of wireless charging are simple: you don’t need to stop and you’ll be regaining charge as you’re getting closer to your destination. Inevitably, there are some hurdles to cross first: roads would cost trillions to equip, and the efficiency and accuracy of the coils could be inconsistent unless properly maintained. There might also be safety and practicality concerns, making Porsche's approach to charging while parked the more likely possibility.
Structural EV batteries
One development that could appear within the next few years is ‘structural batteries’, which are built from the ground up to form part of a vehicle’s structure. Currently, batteries tend to be independent components with their own frames, and their own space for operation. With structural batteries, they’d become one with the car’s frame: think flesh and bone, rather than individual organs.
Structural batteries would help reduce the overall weight of an EV, which may lead to increased efficiency and stronger performance. You’d also get more interior space, designers could have even greater creative freedom, and lightweight electric sports cars and hot hatches could actually become a thing.
Blade cell EV batteries
‘Blade cells’ are a form of battery configuration where long, thin cells are adopted and positioned side-by-side in a flat arrangement (i.e. in the shape of a blade). It’s a more compact setup than what you’d find in most pre-existing EVs, and allows for an increased amount of current to pass through the battery at a cooler temperature.
This is precisely what you want for optimal efficiency and performance. Aside from a higher energy density and improved safety – courtesy of a unique lithium iron-phosphate cell chemistry – blade cell batteries are estimated to allow for over 5,000 charge cycles. Bearing in mind that most current EV batteries are designed to last for up to 2,000 cycles, it is a significant improvement in longevity.
Chinese carmaker BYD was the first to introduce blade batteries in its cars, from as early as 2020, and has since been used in models such as the Atto 3, Dolphin and Seal. In 2023, BYD also started to supply Tesla with blade cell batteries for the Model Y, and has since also supplied the likes of Ford, Mercedes and Toyota for various uses.
BYD is also set to roll-out its second-generation blade cell batteries this year, before wider adoption in 2026. According to sources, these will feature an estimated 30% higher energy density over the first-gen. Other key improvements include 10-80% charging speeds as low as 15 minutes, 10% more efficiency and as much as a 20% reduction in overall costs. Significant developments with lithium iron-phosphate is a big reason for this, and BYD will likely continue to refine the cell chemistry in future blade battery generations.
