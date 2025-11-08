Here are five future battery technologies that you should be aware of

There was a time in the not-so distant past when many scoffed at the potential of electric cars. “They take too long to charge.” “They look ugly.” “They cost too much.” These are but a few of the criticisms hurled at the very earliest EV examples. Oh, how things have changed.

From the refreshed Mercedes CLA offering close to 500 miles of range, or the Renault 5 proving that funky design needn’t be thwarted by batteries and an e-motor, electric cars have come a long way. And manufacturers are continuing to develop them at tremendous speeds, and battery technology is one of the biggest areas for growth.

In this guide, we’ll highlight some of the most significant battery advancements that could be coming your way over the next few years. Read on for more…