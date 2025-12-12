Government pressured to delay petrol and diesel ban after EU scraps 2035 target
Industry figures say the UK must push back petrol and diesel ban - but UK Government disagrees...
The UK Government has been urged to delay its ban on pure petrol and diesel cars after it was confirmed by a senior lawmaker that the EU will scrap its own deadline.
Senior automotive industry figures have said that the UK ban due to come into place in 2030 may need to be pushed back as a result of the EU’s actions, which are expected to be formally announced on Tuesday by the European Commission.
This comes after Manfred Weber, the president of the European People’s Party (the largest party in the European Parliament) told German newspaper Bild that the ban was “off the table”. Instead, it will be replaced by flexible emission reduction rules that manufacturers must follow.
Speaking to The Times, Dr Andy Palmer, former Aston Martin CEO and Nissan COO – who played a key role in the launch of the original Nissan Leaf electric car – said the UK would have to follow in the EU’s footsteps due to the number of cars that are traded between the two areas.
“It becomes very difficult because if the EU drops their ban the factories there won’t ramp up their EV production in the way forecast,” he said. “There wouldn’t be enough EVs to meet the demand required in the UK.”
Despite the EU’s radical shift in position, the UK Government told us that it has no plans to change its approach to sales of non-zero emission cars and vans. A government spokesperson said: “We remain committed to phasing out all new non-zero emission car and van sales by 2035. More drivers than ever are choosing electric, and November saw another month of increased sales with EV’s accounting for one in four cars sold.”
Under the Government’s ZEV Mandate, 80% of new car sales must be fully electric by 2030, with hybrid cars allowed to remain on sale until 2035. A review of these measures was due in 2027 – however, according to reports, industry leaders have said this will need to be brought forward as a result of the EU’s decision.
Allowing petrol and diesel cars to be sold in Europe for longer than in the UK will undoubtedly create a number of issues for manufacturers. Around three quarters of cars manufactured in the UK are exported, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), with the largest market being Europe – however, these manufacturers will still be subject to the UK’s strict zero-emissions targets, which means they may have to separate manufacturing lines for domestic and international demand.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Brian Gregory, policy director at the Alliance of British Drivers, said the EU’s decision could have drastic effects on UK production should the 2030 ban remain in place.
He said: “This makes the Government’s stance untenable. We would be destroying our automotive industry and the whole supply chain to no good purpose.
“The UK should step back from the abyss and continue supporting its manufacturers, because if we don’t, we’ll have no car industry left.”
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here