Government pressured to delay petrol and diesel ban after EU scraps 2035 target

The UK Government has been urged to delay its ban on pure petrol and diesel cars after it was confirmed by a senior lawmaker that the EU will scrap its own deadline.

Senior automotive industry figures have said that the UK ban due to come into place in 2030 may need to be pushed back as a result of the EU’s actions, which are expected to be formally announced on Tuesday by the European Commission.

This comes after Manfred Weber, the president of the European People’s Party (the largest party in the European Parliament) told German newspaper Bild that the ban was “off the table”. Instead, it will be replaced by flexible emission reduction rules that manufacturers must follow.