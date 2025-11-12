Government to crack down on bots booking driving tests

In an attempt to keep them in the role, driving examiners will be offered a “retention payment” of £5000.

Despite the new changes, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander stated that the original goal of bringing waiting times down to seven weeks by summer 2026 will not be achievable. At the end of June, the average time a learner waited to take their driving exam was 21.8 weeks.

“I can't sit here today and tell you that I'm going to meet the summer 2026 deadline either,” said Ms Alexander. “Demand is still very high, and the approaches that DVSA have taken so far have not been sufficient to meet this level of demand.”

The news of the changes was welcomed by Steve Gooding, Director of the RAC Foundation. “It is good to see steps being put in place to put a stop to those touting tests to frustrated learners – candidates stuck in the queue should at least be reassured that they aren’t being elbowed aside by those simply seeking to make a quick buck.

“What will really deter the touts and tackle the queues would be a return to the more reasonable pre-COVID waiting time for tests, which we hope the arrival of a platoon of military examiners alongside the new DVSA recruits will help deliver.”