The Best used Mercedes-Benz cars you can buy

Say the word 'Mercedes' out loud – you feel a little more posh now, right? Well, that's what around 100 years of world-renowned class, luxury and style does to a brand and, unsurprisingly, many car buyers want a piece of that prestige.

Of course, some are willing to remortgage their home to get their hands on a Mercedes, but we'll call that plan B. No, what you want is a great deal and that's where the used market steps in. There are plenty of reasonably priced Mercedes models to choose from – everything from family cars to luxury SUVs – so we've compiled a list of your top 10 options.

In our latest reliability survey, the company ranked 22nd out of 31 brands, with an average rating of 89.7%. That’s 10% less than rival brand Lexus and 4.3% under BMW; although still 0.7% better than Audi. That said, many individual models in the Mercedes range scored very well, so finding the right car can help you save a lot of headaches.

Read on to find out which models are our top 10 favourites. Click on the links below each review, and you can even buy one of the cars via our classifieds site.

