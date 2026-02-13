On sale Summer 2026 Price from £20,000 (est)

It seems that 2026 might be the year of the small electric car. With a number of new, dinky models due to launch this year, the urban hatchback is having a bit of a renaissance, and now there’s another one to add to your radar: the Geely EX2.

Indeed, the new EX2 will arrive this summer as the smallest model in Geely’s three-car-strong UK lineup, alongside the larger EX5 and recently-launched Starray. Like the EX5, it’ll be fully electric.