New Geely EX2 to arrive this summer as £20k Renault 5 rival
Geely’s third UK car will be a small electric offering challenging the likes of the Renault 5 and MG4 Urban...
On sale Summer 2026 Price from £20,000 (est)
It seems that 2026 might be the year of the small electric car. With a number of new, dinky models due to launch this year, the urban hatchback is having a bit of a renaissance, and now there’s another one to add to your radar: the Geely EX2.
Indeed, the new EX2 will arrive this summer as the smallest model in Geely’s three-car-strong UK lineup, alongside the larger EX5 and recently-launched Starray. Like the EX5, it’ll be fully electric.
In its home market of China, the EX2 is known as the Xingyuan, and it already has some pretty impressive credentials – it was China’s biggest-selling car of 2025. However, it’s guaranteed to have some stiff competition once it arrives here, including rivals such as the Kia EV2 and Renault 5, as well as the upcoming Cupra Raval, Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID Polo, which are all set to hit UK shores in the coming months.
If it receives the same technical underpinnings as the China-market version, the EX2 will get a choice of two batteries: a 30kWh or 40kWh unit. The smaller battery is paired with a 78bhp rear-mounted electric motor, and has an official range of 193 miles – although this is according to China’s CLTC test cycle, which is notably more lenient than the WLTP testing used here in Europe, so expect a smaller figure for the UK-spec car.
The larger battery gets a punchier 114bhp motor, and can officially travel up to 255 miles on a single charge according to the CLTC cycle. For reference, the Renault 5 can manage either 193 or 252 miles (WLTP) from each of its batteries, while the EV2 has figures of either 197 or 278 miles.
Outside, the EX2 gets similar styling to its larger EX5 sibling, with a rounded shape and smooth edges. It also has cutesy bug-eye headlights and, in international markets, can be had in a range of soft pastel colours.
Inside, there’s a 14.6in central infotainment touchscreen alongside an 8.8in digital driver’s display behind the wheel. On Chinese-spec models, it looks like entry-level trims come with a smaller 10.1in touchscreen, though UK specifications are still yet to be revealed. From interior images, we can see EX2 also gets some physical buttons on the centre console and steering wheel.
With 375 litres of boot space, the EX2 promises to be more practical than a Renault 5, which has 326 litres in its roomiest form. For reference, we managed to fit five carry-on suitcases below the parcel shelf in the R5’s boot. But unlike the R5, the EX2 also benefits from a 75-litre ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet.
In its home market of China, the EX2 costs the equivalent of just £7000 – but that’s likely to translate to around £20,000 when it eventually arrives in the UK. That’ll set it against rivals including the Renault 5 (£21,495) and the new MG4 Urban (£23,495), as well as the upcoming VW ID Polo, which is expected to start at £22,000.
At the brand's launch last year, Geely boss Mike Yang confirmed plans to launch 10 new cars in the UK by the end of 2028. Two have already arrived – the EX5 and Starray – while another (the EX2) is confirmed, meaning another seven models from the brand are due to arrive over the next two years. These include both plug-in hybrid and electric models in “every major segment, with a focus on SUVs [of all sizes], and hatchbacks in the B and C segments” – meaning models similar in size to the Vauxhall Corsa Electric and the larger Volkswagen ID 3.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here