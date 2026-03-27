Mercedes-AMG GLE 53: 576bhp punch for tweaked sports SUV

But sports SUVs are all about speed and power, and here there are two revised versions of the current turbocharged six-cylinder, 3.0-litre petrol engine – both mated to a four-wheel drive system with recalibrated ESP settings – to choose from. In the red corner, there’s the GLE 53 4Matic+ which delivers 443bhp and 472lb ft of torque, up from 429bhp and 413lb ft – resulting in a 0-62mph time of 4.8sec, which slices 0.2sec off the current model’s time.

As before, it uses mild-hybrid assistance to save fuel and deliver a sharper response from the accelerator pedal. No official figures have been released, but it should be comparable with the current model in real world driving. For context, the current car’s official economy stands at 27.5mpg and 235g/km of CO2.

In the green corner sits the plug-in hybrid-powered 576bhp GLE 53 Hybrid, which pairs its petrol engine with a 181bhp electric motor – again figures which are both up on the current model. It’s slightly faster, too, with a 4.7sec 0-62mph time. No electric range figures have been revealed, but today’s car can manage up to 56 miles on a charge. As before it can use an 11kW home EV charger, or can accept up to 60kW from a public charger – do that, and it will charge from 10-80% in around 20 minutes, which is approximately nine minutes quicker than before.