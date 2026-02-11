Getting up to Leeds and back is a 360-mile round trip, and my Cooper SE has an official maximum range of 247 miles. You don’t need to be a mathematician to know that some public charging would be required – and the cold weather didn’t help much either. Luckily I knew there were a number of public charging spots at service stations along the M1. On the way, I stopped at Donington Park services with around 18 miles to play with – but was very stressed to find all the ultra-rapid chargers in use. I spent ten minutes panicking a little and driving round the car park until a charging bay became free and I zipped in there before anyone else could nab it. Half an hour later and I was on the road again with 80% charge. By the time I had parked up in Leeds, I had about 60 miles of range remaining, but that was a problem for tomorrow.

By the time morning had arrived, I knew that before breakfast and coffee I needed to give my car some electricity, and found a convenient Tesla Supercharger just outside of Leeds. My mates and I made it home with no issues, although I did find that the cold weather ate away at my Cooper SE's range more than I expected. It'll be interesting to see how the car fares on a similar trip during the warmer months. So, my EV fears haven't completely disappeared, but they're a lot better than before, with one successful long trip under my belt. Hopefully it's the first of many.