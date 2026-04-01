Mini Cooper Electric long-term test: report 5

Now, the Cooper SE’s 210 litres of boot space is one of the smallest in the electric car class, so I was worried about squeezing it all in. For comparison, the rival MG4 has 153 more litres in its boot, and we fit five carry-on suitcases in there in our tests. However, years of playing Tetris in my youth paid off, and we managed to pile all our luggage into the Cooper without issue.

That being said, there is definitely a limit on what you can fit in there. Take my dog Reggie: he’s a rather stocky English Labrador, and trying to squeeze him in the boot of my Cooper SE would be ambitious, to say the least. My car is definitely not among the best cars for dogs (sorry Reggie).

Usually, it’s just me and maybe one other passenger in the car, which is great because the front seats slide a long way back so there’s plenty of legroom. The same can’t quite be said for the back, though, and any time I do carry more than one passenger they draw straws to see who's sitting in the back.

The Cooper SE only has three doors, which means rear passengers have to clamber awkwardly through a small opening behind the front seats to get in. Once you’re in there, you’ll find that leg room is very tight. I’m only short, at 1.58m (5ft2in), so it’s not so bad for me, but my taller friends struggled on our long journey up to Leeds.