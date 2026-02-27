Being an electric car, something that the Cooper SE has that the Cooper S lacks is a regenerative braking system. This was something completely new to me as a first-time EV driver, but it’s quickly become a big part of how I drive. Of course, it took some getting used to, but I’ve found myself using the brake pedal less as I drive, which makes commuting in heavy traffic less stressful. And I can feel smug knowing that some of the energy I'd normally lose through braking goes back into the battery to extend my range.

Inside, there are few differences between the two cars, though I did appreciate the electrically-adjustable front seats in the Cooper S; the SE has some more traditional levers under the seat. This is hardly an issue, though, because I rarely change my driving position after I’ve set it up. If I did want electrically-adjustable seats for my Cooper SE, I'd have to fork out an extra £5250 for a higher trim and more expensive options package, so I'd rather pocket the cash.