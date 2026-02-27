Mini Cooper Electric long-term test: report 4
Can Mini's smallest electric car be the perfect answer for someone who lives in the city? We're living with one to find out...
The car Mini Cooper SE Exclusive Run by Eleanor Cooper, news writer
Why it’s here To find out if this cutesy small electric car is more than just a pretty face
Needs to Absorb the stress of morning stop-start commutes, shrug off pangs of range anxiety and slot into small parking spaces with ease
Mileage 1531 miles List price £32,105 Price as tested £34,655 Official range 247 miles Test range 180 miles
27 February 2026 – Reunited and it feels so good
After being off the road for the past few weeks following the accident I detailed in my previous report, I have finally been reunited with my Mini Cooper Electric, and I have to admit, I’m pleased to see its friendly green face on my driveway once again.
It did mean I had to say goodbye to the petrol Cooper S I had been driving in its absence, but this experience provided me the opportunity to directly compare how they both are to live with.
Let’s start off with how they drive. While both cars are equipped with stiffer suspension than their rivals, I found that I felt imperfections in the road more in the petrol version than I do in the electric version – which is good news for my everyday commute. I also prefer the instant acceleration I get in my electric Cooper SE, whereas the Cooper S’s petrol engine takes a split second to get going off the line.
Being an electric car, something that the Cooper SE has that the Cooper S lacks is a regenerative braking system. This was something completely new to me as a first-time EV driver, but it’s quickly become a big part of how I drive. Of course, it took some getting used to, but I’ve found myself using the brake pedal less as I drive, which makes commuting in heavy traffic less stressful. And I can feel smug knowing that some of the energy I'd normally lose through braking goes back into the battery to extend my range.
Inside, there are few differences between the two cars, though I did appreciate the electrically-adjustable front seats in the Cooper S; the SE has some more traditional levers under the seat. This is hardly an issue, though, because I rarely change my driving position after I’ve set it up. If I did want electrically-adjustable seats for my Cooper SE, I'd have to fork out an extra £5250 for a higher trim and more expensive options package, so I'd rather pocket the cash.
Onto the elephant in the room: fuel. While the Cooper S’s official 45.6mpg fuel economy figure isn’t class-leading, I did find myself stopping at petrol stations less often than I normally do at public chargers, but this is to be expected with my Cooper SE's relatively modest 247-mile official range. However, I am still waiting for my home EV charger to be installed, which I’m sure will be a game-changer for both ease of use and my running costs.
While I enjoyed my time with the Cooper S, being able to directly compare the different fuel types back-to-back proved invaluable, and showed me some of the real benefits of owning an EV. Of the two cars, I'm confident I made the right decision for my needs.
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