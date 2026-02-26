Mileage 1562 List price £32,105 Price as tested £34,655 Official range 247 miles Test range 247 miles

12 February 2026 – It’s what’s on the inside that matters

Although it's purely a subjective thing, I'd say that most people want a car that looks cool on the outside – and I’d say my Mini Cooper Electric does a good job of that, with its mix of modern and retro styling. That being said, like most of us, I don’t spend nearly as much time looking at the outside of the car as I do looking at the inside.

Recently while driving home in my Cooper SE, I was rear-ended while coming off the motorway. Unfortunately this has taken my Cooper SE off the road for a brief spell, but while my car is being repaired, my courtesy car is its petrol counterpart, the Cooper S. And while the technical underpinnings of the two cars are completely different, they are almost identical inside.