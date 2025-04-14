NEW REVIEWS:

The UK's most expensive stolen cars
The UK's most expensive stolen cars

More than £5m worth of exotic cars stolen last year including Bentleys, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Rolls Royce models...

Claire Evans
Published14 April 2025
While the vast majority of the 61,343 cars stolen in the UK last year were mainstream models aged between three and six years old, a small minority were supercars and other exotic vehicles from brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. 

Between them, these 100 or so high-end cars have a value of more than £5 million, which is a sizable chunk of the £11.7bn insurance companies paid out in claims last year. 

The priciest model to be taken in 2024 was a nearly new Ferrari Purosangue with a value of around £375,000. On its own, it’s worth 75 times more than the most frequently stolen vehicle, the 2016 Ford Fiesta, which has an average value of £5000. 

The top three priciest cars taken were all SUVs, and while nine out of the top 10 were less than eight years old, one blue-chip classic car was included: a 1987 Aston Martin V8 Volante worth around £150,000. It’s one of fewer than 1000 produced and of one of just a few hundred on the road in the UK. 

Nine of the 10 cars in our most expensive list were stolen from England, three of them from London. That reflects the fact that car theft is far more of a problem in England than it is in the rest of the UK. In fact, Greater London is the country’s car-theft hot spot, with 14,106 cars taken from the capital last year. 

