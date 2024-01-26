Annual MOT test remains as proposed change is scrapped

The Government has decided to shelve its plans to modernise the MOT test by moving the first test back to a vehicle's fourth birthday and then only requiring it to be taken every two years after that.

The decision comes a year after it launched a consultation to see if it would be feasible to alter MOT regulations to make them more in line with those of some European countries and to save UK motorists around £100 million a year in test fees and other related expenses.

The consultation gained more than 4400 responses, with many in the motor industry opposed to the proposition on safety grounds. One concern is that some motorists use the annual check-up to find out if their car has any faults or worn components, and don't check the cars over between tests.