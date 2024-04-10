New Alfa Romeo Milano revealed with electric and hybrid power options
The Alfa Romeo Milano is the Italian brand’s first ever electric car, and aims to offer best-in-class driving dynamics...
On sale October 2024 | Price from £30,000 (est)
Ibiza, Santa Fe, Tucson – it’s not unusual for a car to be named after a famous city or place. And now, we can add another car to that list, because the Alfa Romeo Milano has just been launched as the Italian brand’s smallest SUV to date.
Indeed, the Milano will slot below the Tonale in Alfa Romeo’s line-up and rival similarly premium small SUVs, including the Audi Q2 and Lexus LBX (our 2024 Car of the Year).
What’s more, the Milano will have some family members to contend with as well, because it shares its underpinnings with the Fiat 600e, Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008. This is possible because these brands, including Alfa Romeo, form part of the Stellantis group, which means they share key components such as engines, electric motors and batteries.
Like its relatives, a fully electric version of the Milano will be offered alongside a hybrid model. But significantly, this means the Milano will be Alfa Romeo’s first electric car.
The entry-level electric version, called the Milano Elettrica, will be powered by the same 154bhp single electric motor and 51kWh (usable capacity) battery that you get with its Stellantis siblings. Performance and range will also be very similar to those cars; 0-62mph will take around 9.0sec, and the official range is rated at 255 miles. That’s slightly less than the Smart #1 Pro+ (260 miles), but slightly more than the Avenger and 600e thanks to some aerodynamic improvements.
If you want a bit more zip, an Elettrica Veloce will be available. This version shares similar mechanicals to the Abarth 600e, which means it produces 237bhp from a single, front-mounted electric motor (making it front-wheel drive), with 0-62mph expected to take around 6.0sec. Unfortunately, the extra performance means the official range will drop to around 200 miles.
Along with the boost in power, Alfa Romeo has added a mechanical differential (for improved cornering) to the Veloce, and tweaked the steering, suspension and brake set-up to improve the car’s driving dynamics.
The hybrid version of the Milano, called the Ibrida, will sit below the electric versions in the range as a more affordable alternative. It uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, a small electric motor and a battery to produce 134bhp, and will be offered with both front-wheel and four-wheel drive. While full technical details on these versions are yet to be confirmed, we suspect the system will be very similar to what you’ll find in the 2008 Hybrid. Performance in that car is pretty good, with 0-62mph taking 8.3sec. All hybrid versions are automatic-only and use a six-speed automatic gearbox.
The Milano will initially be offered with four trim levels: Techno, Premium, Sport and Speciale. Techno trim gives you a powered tailgate and adaptive LED headlights as standard, while Premium trim adds an electrically adjustable driver’s seat (with massaging function), ambient interior lighting and aluminium pedals. Sport trim adds sharper exterior styling and Alcantara upholstery, and Speciale – a launch edition – adds bespoke styling details such as matte exterior finishes.
UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the hybrid version will start from around £30,000, and the electric version around £34,000. That’s slightly more than the hybrid-powered LBX (£29,985) and significantly more than the fully electric #1 (£31,950).
