New Alfa Romeo Milano revealed with electric and hybrid power options

The entry-level electric version, called the Milano Elettrica, will be powered by the same 154bhp single electric motor and 51kWh (usable capacity) battery that you get with its Stellantis siblings. Performance and range will also be very similar to those cars; 0-62mph will take around 9.0sec, and the official range is rated at 255 miles. That’s slightly less than the Smart #1 Pro+ (260 miles), but slightly more than the Avenger and 600e thanks to some aerodynamic improvements.

If you want a bit more zip, an Elettrica Veloce will be available. This version shares similar mechanicals to the Abarth 600e, which means it produces 237bhp from a single, front-mounted electric motor (making it front-wheel drive), with 0-62mph expected to take around 6.0sec. Unfortunately, the extra performance means the official range will drop to around 200 miles.