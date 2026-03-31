New Freelander 97 Concept previews rugged electric SUV due this year
Freelander is back – and it plans to launch a whole range of SUVs over the next five years...
On sale Late 2026 Price from £55,000 (est)
The Freelander name is back – but not as we know it. Indeed, the name has been revived as a new joint venture between Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Chinese car giant Chery – and this Freelander 97 Concept previews what the first model to come from the new brand will look like.
Indeed, Freelander’s debut into the car market will be spearheaded by a rugged mid-sized family SUV that bears striking resemblance to its JLR siblings, such as the Land Rover Defender. Despite its historic ties to Land Rover, Freelander will be marketed as a separate brand, focusing on premium off-roaders.
Freelander’s first model will be underpinned by new 800V architecture from Chery that will facilitate electric, range-extender and plug-in hybrid power options. After the production version of the Concept 97 arrives, Freelander plans to launch a new model every six months over the next five years, and each will be offered with the same range of power options.
It’s expected that the production model will retain most of the features of the Concept 97, including its boxy shape, squared-off front end and chunky cladding – but don’t expect the reverse-opening rear doors or wraparound rear seats to make it to production. There are some nods to the original Land Rover Freelander in the new car's design, such as the diagonal C-pillar at the rear.
Inside, it looks like the Concept 97 has room for three rows of seats and will be able to seat up to six, which would put it up against premium three-row cars like the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.
Other technical specifications haven’t yet been revealed, but, for reference, Chery's own Tiggo 9 seven-seater offers a huge all-electric range of up to 91 miles.
The new Freelander will replace the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque at JLR-Chery’s factory in Changsu, China as they are phased out of local production.
The first Freelander model will arrive over the next few months. Prices haven’t yet been revealed, but it could undercut the current Defender, which starts at just less than £60,000.
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