New Freelander 97 Concept previews rugged electric SUV due this year

On sale Late 2026 Price from £55,000 (est)

The Freelander name is back – but not as we know it. Indeed, the name has been revived as a new joint venture between Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Chinese car giant Chery – and this Freelander 97 Concept previews what the first model to come from the new brand will look like.

Indeed, Freelander’s debut into the car market will be spearheaded by a rugged mid-sized family SUV that bears striking resemblance to its JLR siblings, such as the Land Rover Defender. Despite its historic ties to Land Rover, Freelander will be marketed as a separate brand, focusing on premium off-roaders.