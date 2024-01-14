New Honda ZR-V and Renault Austral versus Kia Sportage

Slotting in between Honda’s smaller HR-V and larger CR-V, this all-new hybrid family SUV aims to combine low running costs with sharp handling

NEW Renault Austral 1.2 E-Tech FHEV Iconic Esprit Alpine

List price £39,495

Target Price £38,143

The high-tech replacement for the distinctly average Kadjar brings features that are rarely seen at this price point

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi HEV GT-Line S

List price £40,475

Target Price £38,599

The one to beat. In a cheaper guise, the well-rounded Sportage is our reigning Family SUV of the Year. This time we’re testing it in top-spec hybrid form

The Temu online shopping app has been downloaded by millions of users attracted by the premise of its ‘shop like a billionaire’ tagline. Its success was a shoo-in; people love to show off with the latest fashion and tech, and if it can be bought cheaply, so much the better.

The allure of affordable prestige is just one reason why family SUVs have become so popular. They look impressive, their elevated driving positions both feel good and aid visibility, and they’re practical to boot – all while costing little more to buy and run than a more traditional family car. Buyers are clamouring for them, so it’s no wonder that car manufacturers are pushing them in such a big way.