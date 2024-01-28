New Hyundai Kona vs Volkswagen T-Roc

In hybrid form, this latest iteration of the Kona small SUV promises to be very efficient. It’s also lavishly equipped and more practical than its predecessor

Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line

List price £34,575

Target Price £32,896

The T-Roc has long been one of the best small SUVs you can buy in entry-level Life trim. Does the top-spec petrol version we’re testing here make as much sense?

Back in 2013, when K-Pop band BTS first rose to fame in its native South Korea, you’d have been hard pressed to find anyone here in the UK who knew it existed. However, fast forward to 2017 and the group was winning Western music awards, and two years later it was selling out Wembley to some of the most committed fans in the industry.

We’ve seen something similar with South Korean cars. The models from the likes of Hyundai and Kia used to be oddball choices, but both brands have gone from strength to strength in recent years and seemingly can’t put a foot wrong these days.