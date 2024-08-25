New Kia Sportage vs used Volvo XC60

The Sportage is our reigning Family SUV of the Year in a cheaper form, but here we’re testing it with hybrid power and in range-topping trim

USED Volvo XC60 2.0 B5 Plus Dark

Price new £52,295

Price now £39,000*

Similar money to the Sportage gets you a larger, more upmarket SUV if you buy used, albeit with a more conventional petrol engine

*Price today is based on a 2023 model with average mileage and a full service history and is correct at the time of writing

Ordering your first Subway can be a bit overwhelming, because you seemingly have a billion choices to make before your sandwich is finally handed to you. Buying a new SUV can feel similarly strenuous, with a plethora of different models, variants and optional extras to sift through as you search for the ideal one.