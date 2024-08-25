NEW REVIEWS:

New Kia Sportage vs used Volvo XC60
feature

New Kia Sportage vs used Volvo XC60

The Kia Sportage is one of the best SUVs you can buy new, but would you be better off spending the same money on a one-year-old Volvo XC60 and getting a prestige badge?...

New Kia Sportage vs used Volvo XC60 fronts
Oliver Young
Published25 August 2024
The contenders

NEW Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi HEV GT-Line S

List price £40,675
Target Price £38,494

The Sportage is our reigning Family SUV of the Year in a cheaper form, but here we’re testing it with hybrid power and in range-topping trim

USED Volvo XC60 2.0 B5 Plus Dark

Price new £52,295
Price now £39,000*

Similar money to the Sportage gets you a larger, more upmarket SUV if you buy used, albeit with a more conventional petrol engine

*Price today is based on a 2023 model with average mileage and a full service history and is correct at the time of writing

Ordering your first Subway can be a bit overwhelming, because you seemingly have a billion choices to make before your sandwich is finally handed to you. Buying a new SUV can feel similarly strenuous, with a plethora of different models, variants and optional extras to sift through as you search for the ideal one.

Kia Sportage rear cornering

The good news is that we’ve already done a lot of the heavy lifting for you: we’ve reviewed, compared and crunched the numbers on all of them. So, what came out on top in the family SUV class? Well, that’d be the Kia Sportage. Here, we’re testing the hybrid (HEV) version in high-spec GT-Line S trim.

However, if you’re happy to consider buying a one-year-old used car for a similar price, you might want to take a look at a Volvo XC60. It’s a bit larger and more upmarket than the Sportage, and when bought at this age, it will save you around £13,000 compared with its price when new. The plug-in hybrid version is still too pricey to consider alongside the Sportage, so we’re looking at the B5 mild hybrid petrol, in our preferred mid-range Plus trim.

Volvo XC60 rear cornering

So, on the assumption that you’re open to both options, which is the better buy: a new Sportage or a used XC60?

Driving

Performance, ride, handling, refinement

With its 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor, the hybrid Sportage has a combined 226bhp at its disposal. That’s a respectable figure, but the XC60’s 2.0-litre petrol engine produces even more (247bhp). Although the XC60 can’t be driven on electric power alone like the Sportage, its engine still receives gentle electrical assistance during acceleration.

Kia Sportage front cornering

However, the XC60’s extra horses fail to make for a quicker 0-60mph time. Against our stopwatch, the Sportage completed the run in 7.2sec and the XC60 in 7.8sec. How come? Well, in part it’s because its more powerful electric motor provides extra shove to shoot the Sportage off the line quicker, and also because the Sportage is a substantial 403kg lighter.

The Sportage feels more responsive when you’re rolling along, too, because it has the better automatic gearbox. The XC60’s ’box shifts smoothly enough, but it can be hesitant to change down, somewhat stunting what is an otherwise punchy engine.

You wouldn’t describe either car as fun to drive, but both the Sportage and XC60 handle neatly, with well-controlled body lean, plenty of grip and well-weighted steering that inspires confidence. The Sportage edges it, though. It’s the more agile car, whether you’re manoeuvring or cornering at speed.

Volvo XC60 front cornering

That said, the majority of buyers will be more interested in whether our contenders are comfortable and relaxing to drive, and the answer is yes. Both of them deal with bumps and potholes in a composed and compliant manner, although the XC60’s
ride is generally that bit smoother, whether you’re pootling around town or cruising along on the motorway.

Aided by its ability to run on electric power alone for short periods, predominantly at low speeds, the Sportage is quieter around town. On the motorway, the decibel needle swings in the XC60’s favour, with it shutting out wind a

