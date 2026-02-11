Mercedes has also added ‘special resonators’ to the new exhaust system that are said to enhance the engine's sound, which vary depending on the driving mode.

Speaking of driving modes, there are five available: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual, which vary in efficiency, comfort and sportiness. An additional ‘Race’ mode is added when you pick the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package. With this selected, drivers can also choose to send 100% of the car’s power solely to the rear wheels to turn the GLC 53 into a fully rear-wheel-drive car.

There’s also a special ‘Drift Mode’ available when you opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, plus get Mercedes’ electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential, which aims to improve performance and handling by distributing power to the wheels with the most grip.