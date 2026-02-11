New Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 revealed with 443bhp six-cylinder engine
Sporty performance SUV marks the end of Mercedes-AMG’s plug-in hybrid engines in favour of mild hybrid options...
On sale Late 2026 Price from £100,000 (est)
The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 is here and it’s ushering in a brand new era for the AMG range, marking a shift from the old plug-in hybrid (PHEV) power options of the past.
Indeed, the new GLC 53 – based on the Mercedes GLC – will use a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine, signalling the end of the four-cylinder PHEV unit used in the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance, as new emissions regulations come into force. The new engine is instead bolstered by mild hybrid power, using a 48-volt electric starter-generator that adds a 23bhp boost in power. It’s pared with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, and it’s equipped with four-wheel-drive as standard.
In total, the engine set-up pumps out 443bhp, delivering a 0-62mph sprint in 4.2sec – 0.3sec quicker than an Audi SQ5 and 0.4sec quicker than a BMW X3 M50 XDrive. The GLC 53’s top speed is artificially limited to 155mph, but this can be increased to 168mph if you opt for the AMG Driver’s Package.
Mercedes has also added ‘special resonators’ to the new exhaust system that are said to enhance the engine's sound, which vary depending on the driving mode.
Speaking of driving modes, there are five available: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual, which vary in efficiency, comfort and sportiness. An additional ‘Race’ mode is added when you pick the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package. With this selected, drivers can also choose to send 100% of the car’s power solely to the rear wheels to turn the GLC 53 into a fully rear-wheel-drive car.
There’s also a special ‘Drift Mode’ available when you opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, plus get Mercedes’ electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential, which aims to improve performance and handling by distributing power to the wheels with the most grip.
The GLC 53’s styling remains mostly similar to the GLC 43, including inside, where it receives a portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen mounted high on the dashboard and a large driver’s display behind the wheel. Some optional extras include gold accents across the exterior and interior, or glossy black details.
Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but we’d expect the Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 to sit in-between the GLC 43 and GLC 63, at around £100,000. That would make it significantly more expensive than the Audi SQ5 and BMW X3 M50 XDrive.
