New MG 3 Hybrid+ revealed: hybrid power for budget small car

Unusually for a small hybrid, the MG 3 uses a three-speed automatic gearbox, rather than the CVT that’s more commonly used in cars of this type. This should eliminate coarse noise and vibration under hard acceleration, and MG says the gearshifts will be smooth and refined. The MG 3 is longer and wider than the current car, which allows more space for occupants. Its 293-litre boot is slightly larger than that of the Yaris, so should be able to swallow the same five carry-on suitcases. If outright room is of a concern, the non-hybrid Skoda Fabia has a significantly larger boot and is able to swallow six carry-on cases.

Two trims will be available: SE and Trophy, and both are fitted with a 7in digital instrument cluster and a 10.25in central infotainment touchscreen which appear to be closely related to those fitted to the larger MG 4. In that car we found the system fiddly to use, and the lack of physical climate controls frustrating. Satellite navigation comes as standard on all models, alongside Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Trophy models also feature keyless entry, heated front seats and a 360-degree parking camera. As with other MGs, the new MG 3 will be covered by a seven-year/80,000-mile warranty.