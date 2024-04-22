New Renault Megane E-Tech vs used Kia EV6

This latest Megane is exclusively produced as an electric car and it's a comfy, practical one at that

USED Kia EV6 77.4kWh RWD GT-Line

Price new £48,190

Price used £34,000*

A great official range and quick charging times are among the EV6's strengths, and its used prices are very tempting

*Price used is based on a 2023 model with average mileage and a full service history and is correct at the time of writing

To quote Malcolm in the Middle's Dewey: "The future is now, old man." And, by the looks of it, the future lies with electric SUVs that don't exactly look like SUVs, as demonstrated by the Renault Megane E-Tech and Kia EV6.