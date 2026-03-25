New Volvo EX30 Cargo: electric SUV spawns practical van variant
The Volvo EX30 is now available in commercial form, offering a larger load space for businesses and fleets...
Car-based vans have been back in fashion recently, and perhaps it’s because they offer all the practicality of a commercial vehicle without compromising on style. The new Volvo EX30 Cargo is the latest example – this small electric SUV has had its rear seats ripped out to make it ready for business.
Like the regular EX30, the EX30 Cargo is available in two forms: the Cargo and the Cross Country Cargo, which is based on the rugged, off-road version of the regular car. It adds a raised ride and chunky body cladding to protect it from harsher conditions.
The rear seats from the regular EX30 have been removed to create a spacious load area, offering a total capacity of 1000 litres and a payload of 390kg. The EX30 Cargo’s closest rival, the Skoda Enyaq Cargo, offers 1710 litres of load space, but it is a bigger model. Meanwhile, the smaller Citroën ë-C3 Van offers up to 1220 litres.
The rear doors will open wider than the regular EX30 for easier access, and there’s a number of attachment points for securing cargo.
Initially, the Cargo conversion will be available with models using the Single Motor P5 power option, which offers 268bhp and comes with a choice of two batteries: the Standard Range 49kWh unit, with an official range of 209 miles, or the Long Range 65kWh unit, which offers up to 295 miles.
Those who need more power can also opt for the punchier P8 option, which pumps out 422bhp and is equipped with four-wheel drive. In the passenger version, that power option is good for a 0-62mph time of just 3.6sec – which would make the EX30 Cargo seriously speedy for a van.
For the 2027 model year, it will be available with the EX30’s new entry-level P3 power option, offering 148bhp. That variant will have an official range of 300 miles.
For reference, the Enyaq Cargo offers up to 359 miles, but the EX30 Cargo’s range is more impressive than most small electric vans, such as the Renault Kangoo E-Tech, which can officially manage up to 190 miles.
Two trims are available: Core and Plus, as well as Cross Country Plus. Entry-level Core trim comes with 18in alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and automatic LED headlights.
Plus trim adds 19in alloys, a digital key, a Harman Kardon sound system, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control and wireless phone charging.
Prices for the Volvo EX30 Cargo start at £36,010, which is £2950 more than the passenger EX30. That’s quite pricey for a car-based van, considering the smaller ë-C3 Van starts at less than £20,000. However, the Enyaq Cargo is even more expensive, at £46,125 excluding VAT.
The Volvo EX30 Cargo is available exclusively through the brand’s fleet sales channels, rather than regular dealers.
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