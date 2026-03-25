New Volvo EX30 Cargo: electric SUV spawns practical van variant

Car-based vans have been back in fashion recently, and perhaps it’s because they offer all the practicality of a commercial vehicle without compromising on style. The new Volvo EX30 Cargo is the latest example – this small electric SUV has had its rear seats ripped out to make it ready for business.

Like the regular EX30, the EX30 Cargo is available in two forms: the Cargo and the Cross Country Cargo, which is based on the rugged, off-road version of the regular car. It adds a raised ride and chunky body cladding to protect it from harsher conditions.

The rear seats from the regular EX30 have been removed to create a spacious load area, offering a total capacity of 1000 litres and a payload of 390kg. The EX30 Cargo’s closest rival, the Skoda Enyaq Cargo, offers 1710 litres of load space, but it is a bigger model. Meanwhile, the smaller Citroën ë-C3 Van offers up to 1220 litres.