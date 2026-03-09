Like an A-list celebrity reinventing themselves, the Renault Megane has been through a number of incarnations over the years, including morphing from a fairly frumpy family hatchback into a cutting-edge electric car in its latest form. Nothing stands still, though, which is why for its next generation, the Megane will change again – into the most futuristic Renault you can buy.

That’s because the upcoming Megane will be the first of a range of upcoming Renaults to use new underpinnings, which will feature an 800v architecture for the fastest charging. Indeed, Renault says charging – likely from 20-80% – could take as little as 10 minutes by 2030. That’s provided you can find a suitably powerful charging point, of course.

Compared with today’s electric cars, the new underpinnings contain 20% fewer parts and feature advanced blade-shaped battery cells, which allow for up to 466 miles of range in pure electric form. That’s a significant step up from today’s Megane, which officially manages up to 286 miles from its 60kWh (usable capacity) battery. It’s also more than the Megane’s immediate rivals, the Cupra Born and MG4 EV.