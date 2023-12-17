Peugeot Inception reader test team

The car you see here won’t be appearing in Peugeot showrooms – but bits of it will. The Peugeot Inception concept car is designed to showcase the styling and technological features that are destined for future Peugeot cars you’ll be able to buy – including five pure electric models that are due to arrive from 2025.

The Inception’s layout makes full advantage of the fact that it was designed for electric power from the outset; the passenger compartment is much longer than would be possible with a bulky combustion engine up front. This enables the base of the windscreen to be pushed farther forwards, and the resultant huge glass area floods the spacious interior with light.

As you approach, an electronic information bar on the driver’s door presents useful information about the car’s charging status. Step inside and you’ll find a ‘hypersquare’ controller in place of a conventional steering wheel; this disappears into the dashboard when the car is in autonomous mode, with a huge screen taking its place to provide entertainment while occupants relax.