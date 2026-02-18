Following from the Polestar 5 will be a new estate version of the Polestar 4, which is currently only available as a coupe-SUV. It will carry over most of the technology, but there will be noticeable changes to the exterior. The images give very little away, but squint hard enough and you can make out a set of roof rails. The standard 4 also gets an in-car camera to make up for the lack of window (in its place is a body-coloured sheet), but here, a dark rectangle can be spotted, hinting at the use of a traditional rear window. That instantly makes it far more suited to being an estate car.

Next up will be a whole new generation of the boxy Polestar 2, which lands in dealerships in 2027. The 2 was Polestar’s best-selling car in its most successful sales year yet of 2025, taking the lion’s share of the global 60,000 sales for the brand, and as such, you can see why Loshcheller confirmed the 2 will continue to play a big role in the brand’s future.

Again, the photos aren't too revealing, but we can see the 2 will gain split headlight clusters like the Polestar 5, while the body seems to be perched lower down than the current car. It could signal a bigger focus on performance for this next generation, which could help make it the more rounded car we think it needs to be to compete against the Tesla Model 3.

The final product rolled out in this phase will be the Polestar 7, at some point in 2028. The small SUV will share the SPA3 underpinnings used by the all-new Volvo EX60, with tweaks made to retain “the driving experience and performance characteristics Polestar is known for”. The 7 will enter an even more cramped segment than the Polestar 2, with key rivals including the likes of the BMW iX1 and the Range Rover Evoque, plus the armada of Chinese electric SUVs that are already here.