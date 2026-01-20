Rating every vehicle for safety, security and sustainable repair

Cars have undergone significant changes in recent years. Innovations such as electric powertrains, software-defined features, and new manufacturing techniques, like mega-casting, have forced insurers to change the way they assess risk.

In September 2024, Thatcham Research introduced the Vehicle Risk Rating (VRR) system to keep pace with these advancements in vehicle technology. The VRR system was designed to offer detailed risk intelligence, resulting in more than 9.5 billion unique risk rating combinations.

The traditional Group Ratings system, which has been in place for 25 years and assigns ratings from 1 to 50, lacks the details needed to evaluate the complex features of today's vehicles.