See the all-new Toyota RAV4: exclusive reader test team event

We’re offering a small number of What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of the new Toyota RAV4 on Thursday, 12th February in Crawley, West Sussex.

Like the current Toyota RAV4, the new one will be available exclusively as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), in either front or four-wheel-drive form. However, the RAV4 has received significant improvements to its all-electric range, enabling it to travel up to 62 miles without using the engine.

Its batteries can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW, which is much faster than many rival PHEVs. That means a 10-80% top-up of the battery should take just 30 minutes.