See the all-new Toyota RAV4: exclusive reader test team event
Would you like to be one of the first people in the UK to see the all-new Toyota RAV4 family SUV?...
We’re offering a small number of What Car? readers the opportunity to attend an exclusive preview of the new Toyota RAV4 on Thursday, 12th February in Crawley, West Sussex.
Like the current Toyota RAV4, the new one will be available exclusively as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), in either front or four-wheel-drive form. However, the RAV4 has received significant improvements to its all-electric range, enabling it to travel up to 62 miles without using the engine.
Its batteries can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW, which is much faster than many rival PHEVs. That means a 10-80% top-up of the battery should take just 30 minutes.
Inside, the RAV4 gets a 12.3in digital instrument panel alongside a new 12.9in infotainment touchscreen, with separate physical buttons that minimise distraction on the move. Buyers will be able to opt for a top-spec GR Sport trim that adds aggressive styling and a sportier driving experience through a wider stance and retuned suspension and steering (though power output remains the same).
Prices for the new RAV4 haven’t yet been confirmed, but we expect them to stay in line with the current car, which costs from £44,395.
