LATEST DEALS:

Home
Slideshow
Real MPG: most economical cars you can buy new
slideshow

Real MPG: most economical cars you can buy new

What Car?'s Real MPG tests show what fuel economy you can really expect from a car. Here are the most and least efficient models you can currently buy in the UK...

Author Avatar
by
Darren Moss
Published19 July 2024
Real MPG: most economical cars you can buy new
Toyota Yaris Cross cornering with Real MPG logo
Citroën C3 front right driving
Citroën C3 interior dashboard
Black Honda Jazz front cornering
Honda Jazz interior dashboard
Kia Picanto front cornering
Kia Picanto interior dashboard
Mazda 2 front right driving
Mazda 2 dashboard
Audi A4 front right tracking
Audi A4 interior dashboard
Red Toyota Aygo X front cornering
Toyota Aygo X interior dashboard
Seat Ibiza 2022 front cornering
Seat Ibiza 2021 interior dashboard
Suzuki Ignis front right driving
Suzuki Ignis being road tested
Toyota Yaris front right driving
Toyota Yaris interior dashboard
Toyota Yaris Cross front cornering
Toyota Yaris Cross dashboard
White Cupra Ateca front cornering
Ford Ranger Raptor driving front
Audi S8 front cornering
Image 1 of 24

Buying a new car can be an expensive undertaking, so the last thing you want is to discover your purchase isn’t as frugal as you’d been led to believe.

Official WLTP fuel economy test results can often be misleading – a belief supported by recent high-level EU reports which suggest some models’ figures are up to 23% higher than what’s achievable in real-world use. That’s why we conduct our own Real MPG efficiency tests.

Here, we reveal the 10 most frugal – and three thirstiest – of the petrol, diesel and hybrid cars we’ve tested which you can still buy today.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

Real MPG
Top 10s >
Best ofTop 10 Used Convertibles

Best used convertibles

Summer is here, so if you fancy making the most of those unpredictable rays you'll want a used convertible. Here's a list of our top 10 favourites

Long term tests >
FeatureBMW i5 LT header

BMW i5 long-term test

Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out

New car group tests >
FeatureMini Countryman vs Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40 fronts static

New Mini Countryman and new Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40

Mini and Volkswagen have conjured up new models to take on Volvo’s family SUV stalwart, the XC40. Let’s see if this spells a changing of the guard

News and advice
car hire family in boot waving
Advice

Best car hire companies in the UK reviewed and rated

Lexus LBX Morizo RR review, cornering
First drive

Lexus LBX Morizo RR prototype drive review

Nissan Juke with Target Price logo
Best of

Best new car discounts: July 2024

Best GPS car trackers
Feature

Best GPS trackers 2024: the tracker devices for cars you can trust

VW Golf eTSI engine
Advice

What is a mild hybrid car and should you buy one?

Audi A5 saloon grey driving front
News

New Audi A5 revealed: classy coupé morphs into saloon and estate

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO