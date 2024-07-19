Real MPG: most economical cars you can buy new
What Car?'s Real MPG tests show what fuel economy you can really expect from a car. Here are the most and least efficient models you can currently buy in the UK...
Buying a new car can be an expensive undertaking, so the last thing you want is to discover your purchase isn’t as frugal as you’d been led to believe.
Official WLTP fuel economy test results can often be misleading – a belief supported by recent high-level EU reports which suggest some models’ figures are up to 23% higher than what’s achievable in real-world use. That’s why we conduct our own Real MPG efficiency tests.
Here, we reveal the 10 most frugal – and three thirstiest – of the petrol, diesel and hybrid cars we’ve tested which you can still buy today.
