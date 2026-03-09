Renault R-Space concept shows the future of car interiors
New Renault R-Space concept features a glovebox which also functions as a leg rest, new widescreen infotainment and cinema-style seating...
In an episode of the long-running science fiction programme Doctor Who aptly titled ‘Gridlock’, the inhabitants of a far-future Earth live inside their cars, forever traversing a slow-moving motorway traffic jam. And if that happens, you might be glad to be driving the new Renault R-Space.
That’s because the R-Space, rather than previewing a future production car, showcases what Renault designers think the car interior might look like in the future, and in particular how it might evolve to be somewhere you don’t just sit in while you drive, but relax as well.
The concept features a curved screen spanning the entire width of the car, upon which various information, including your speed, media and driver assistance systems, are displayed. It’s a similar approach to the new BMW iX3, which also features a wide display for driving information, and in that car it works well.
The steering wheel itself is small – something Renault says is designed to free up your vision – and features steer-by-wire technology, meaning there’s no physical connection between the wheel and the tyres. In theory, this means you can have fewer turns of the wheel to change direction, but, as we found when we tried a similar setup in the Lexus RZ electric SUV, it takes some getting used to.
On the passenger side, the front and curtain airbags form part of the seat, meaning the space in front of your passenger can instead be used for a larger glovebox, which in the R-Space is large enough to hold a tablet or small bag. Interestingly, that box can also fold out to give your front passenger a footrest on longer trips.
For rear passengers, each rear seat can recline, but each also features a cinema-style seat base which can flip up to provide more storage. This is something which works to great effect in the Honda Jazz, and in a larger car like the R-Space, means there’s plenty of extra storage for your shopping. And to make loading items into the rear easier, the rear doors open to a full 90-degrees.
While the R-Space isn’t likely to morph into something you can buy, Renault has started a new product offensive which will see it bring 14 new models to market before 2030.
