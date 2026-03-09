In an episode of the long-running science fiction programme Doctor Who aptly titled ‘Gridlock’, the inhabitants of a far-future Earth live inside their cars, forever traversing a slow-moving motorway traffic jam. And if that happens, you might be glad to be driving the new Renault R-Space.

That’s because the R-Space, rather than previewing a future production car, showcases what Renault designers think the car interior might look like in the future, and in particular how it might evolve to be somewhere you don’t just sit in while you drive, but relax as well.