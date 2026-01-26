Škoda wins big at the 2026 What Car? Awards

In the value category, the Kodiaq batted away cheaper rivals by offering a far superior driving experience, an upmarket interior and plenty of equipment as standard, including 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.

Škoda Superb Estate: Best Estate Car

Long before the SUV explosion, estates were the go-to for families looking for the ultimate blend of long-distance comfort and versatile space. And while estates may not be as ubiquitous now as they once were, the new Škoda Superb Estate proves that the formula

is as good as ever by reclaiming the title of Best Estate Car.

At 4.9 metres long, the Superb is actually 10cm longer than Škoda’s largest SUV, the Kodiaq – and none of that length is wasted. What Car?’s judges described the interior as "absolutely immense," with enough head and leg room for a family of four six-footers to travel in total comfort.

The Superb's vast 690-litre boot was also a highlight, eclipsing more expensive rivals and even many family SUVs. Driving character was a strength, too, with judges praising the Superb’s cruising ability and handling: “The Superb is anything but uncouth, particularly on the long motorway trips that are its stock in trade, and it’s a tidy handler. In fact, you’ll be taking bends with confidence, such are its poise and reserves of grip.”

Learn more about the award-winning Škoda Superb