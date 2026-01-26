Škoda wins big at the 2026 What Car? Awards
Kodiaq, Superb, Elroq and Scala shine bright as Skoda scoops five category wins at automotive industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony...
Škoda has enjoyed a bumper night at the 2026 What Car? Awards, taking home a total of five trophies across four models.
The mega haul reinforces the Czech brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ reputation for building brilliantly capable, well-rounded cars that suit almost every family and lifestyle, with What Car?’s judges praising the lineup for its outstanding practicality and class-leading value.
Škoda Kodiaq: Best Tow Car & Best Value Seven-Seat SUV
Skoda’s flagship family SUV, the Kodiaq, was a double winner at this year’s ceremony, scooping trophies for Best Tow Car and Best Value Seven-Seat SUV.
As a tow car, the Kodiaq was described as "reassuring and controlled," never faltering even during high-speed emergency lane change tests. The judges noted that the Kodiaq’s 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine remains the perfect choice for caravanners, offering enough poke for overtaking and plenty of low-down grunt for heavy loads. Add in the confidence of four-wheel drive for grass pitches and bad weather, and the Kodiaq is simply unbeatable.
In the value category, the Kodiaq batted away cheaper rivals by offering a far superior driving experience, an upmarket interior and plenty of equipment as standard, including 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.
Škoda Superb Estate: Best Estate Car
Long before the SUV explosion, estates were the go-to for families looking for the ultimate blend of long-distance comfort and versatile space. And while estates may not be as ubiquitous now as they once were, the new Škoda Superb Estate proves that the formula
is as good as ever by reclaiming the title of Best Estate Car.
At 4.9 metres long, the Superb is actually 10cm longer than Škoda’s largest SUV, the Kodiaq – and none of that length is wasted. What Car?’s judges described the interior as "absolutely immense," with enough head and leg room for a family of four six-footers to travel in total comfort.
The Superb's vast 690-litre boot was also a highlight, eclipsing more expensive rivals and even many family SUVs. Driving character was a strength, too, with judges praising the Superb’s cruising ability and handling: “The Superb is anything but uncouth, particularly on the long motorway trips that are its stock in trade, and it’s a tidy handler. In fact, you’ll be taking bends with confidence, such are its poise and reserves of grip.”
Škoda Elroq: Best Value Family Electric SUV
For the second year in a row, the all-electric Škoda Elroq was victorious, this time taking home the trophy for Best Value Family Electric SUV.
The Elroq was praised for its generous standard equipment – including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors and built-in sat nav, even on entry-level models – and a supple ride that strikes a fine balance between comfort and control.
The Elroq also secured 3rd place in the Safety Award, with judges highlighting its excellent lane-keeping assistant and highly accurate speed sign recognition system, which "democratises" safety tech usually reserved for much pricier models.
Škoda Scala: Best Value Family Car
Rounding out the wins, the Škoda Scala was once again named Best Family Car for Value because, in short, it offers far more car than its modest list price suggests.
Despite being significantly cheaper than cars from the class above, the Scala’s clever packaging means it actually eclipses some of them for rear seat and boot space. And when you factor in the tasty discounts available, it can even undercut several models in the small car class as well, despite the fact it’s far more practical.
Driving prowess was also a highlight, with even the least powerful 1.0-litre petrol engine lively enough for everyday use while remaining remarkably economical.