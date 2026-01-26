Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Škoda wins big at the 2026 What Car? Awards
Škoda wins big at the 2026 What Car? Awards

Kodiaq, Superb, Elroq and Scala shine bright as Skoda scoops five category wins at automotive industry’s most prestigious awards ceremony...

An image divided into four that includes Skoda Elroq, Skoda Scala, Skoda Kodiaq, Skoda Superb Estate
Published26 January 2026
Škoda has enjoyed a bumper night at the 2026 What Car? Awards, taking home a total of five trophies across four models.

The mega haul reinforces the Czech brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ reputation for building brilliantly capable, well-rounded cars that suit almost every family and lifestyle, with What Car?’s judges praising the lineup for its outstanding practicality and class-leading value.

Learn more about the Skoda range

Skoda Kodiaq rear three quarters

Škoda Kodiaq: Best Tow Car & Best Value Seven-Seat SUV

Skoda’s flagship family SUV, the Kodiaq, was a double winner at this year’s ceremony, scooping trophies for Best Tow Car and Best Value Seven-Seat SUV.

As a tow car, the Kodiaq was described as "reassuring and controlled," never faltering even during high-speed emergency lane change tests. The judges noted that the Kodiaq’s 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine remains the perfect choice for caravanners, offering enough poke for overtaking and plenty of low-down grunt for heavy loads. Add in the confidence of four-wheel drive for grass pitches and bad weather, and the Kodiaq is simply unbeatable.

In the value category, the Kodiaq batted away cheaper rivals by offering a far superior driving experience, an upmarket interior and plenty of equipment as standard, including 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.

Learn more about the award-winning Škoda Kodiaq

Front 3/4 static shot of a red Škoda Superb estate

Škoda Superb Estate: Best Estate Car

Long before the SUV explosion, estates were the go-to for families looking for the ultimate blend of long-distance comfort and versatile space. And while estates may not be as ubiquitous now as they once were, the new Škoda Superb Estate proves that the formula 
is as good as ever by reclaiming the title of Best Estate Car.

At 4.9 metres long, the Superb is actually 10cm longer than Škoda’s largest SUV, the Kodiaq – and none of that length is wasted. What Car?’s judges described the interior as "absolutely immense," with enough head and leg room for a family of four six-footers to travel in total comfort.

The Superb's vast 690-litre boot was also a highlight, eclipsing more expensive rivals and even many family SUVs. Driving character was a strength, too, with judges praising the Superb’s cruising ability and handling: “The Superb is anything but uncouth, particularly on the long motorway trips that are its stock in trade, and it’s a tidy handler. In fact, you’ll be taking bends with confidence, such are its poise and reserves of grip.”

Learn more about the award-winning Škoda Superb

Blue Skoda Elroq viewed form front three quarter with a woodland background

Škoda Elroq: Best Value Family Electric SUV

For the second year in a row, the all-electric Škoda Elroq was victorious, this time taking home the trophy for Best Value Family Electric SUV.

The Elroq was praised for its generous standard equipment – including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors and built-in sat nav, even on entry-level models – and a supple ride that strikes a fine balance between comfort and control.

The Elroq also secured 3rd place in the Safety Award, with judges highlighting its excellent lane-keeping assistant and highly accurate speed sign recognition system, which "democratises" safety tech usually reserved for much pricier models.

Learn more about the award-winning Škoda Elroq

Rear 3/4 static shot of a blue Skoda Scala

Škoda Scala: Best Value Family Car

Rounding out the wins, the Škoda Scala was once again named Best Family Car for Value because, in short, it offers far more car than its modest list price suggests.

Despite being significantly cheaper than cars from the class above, the Scala’s clever packaging means it actually eclipses some of them for rear seat and boot space. And when you factor in the tasty discounts available, it can even undercut several models in the small car class as well, despite the fact it’s far more practical.

Driving prowess was also a highlight, with even the least powerful 1.0-litre petrol engine lively enough for everyday use while remaining remarkably economical.

Learn more about the award-winning Škoda Scala
 

