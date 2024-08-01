Skoda’s safer-driving tech, explained

For now, though, let’s start your journey through Skoda’s smart connected tech where most journeys start: in the town and city.

An extra set of eyes in the urban jungle

City driving can be incredibly stressful. Even though vehicle speeds are lower, you’re surrounded by a wealth of hazards. Other cars, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians are all in close proximity and almost certain to behave unexpectedly.

Add in a wealth of road infrastructure – road signs, traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, islands and speed bumps – and it’s easy to see how accidents happen.

But that’s where Skoda’s comprehensive suite of city-friendly safety aids can help. Take Front Assist. It’s a collision-alert system that monitors the road ahead of your vehicle to spot and prevent collisions with other road users – for example, when turning at a junction.

But what about hazards in your blind spots? Well, Blind-Spot Detection, Rear Traffic Alert and Exit Warning System use radar sensors at the rear of your Skoda to spot other road users and warn you. They’re great for negotiating busy multi-lane city traffic or pulling out of a parking space – especially if reversing.

Skoda is even using the always-online capability of its in-car Skoda Connect system and the power of anonymised ‘swarm’ cloud data from thousands of Skoda vehicles and other vehicles from the broader Volkswagen Group to pioneer tech that builds a database of potholes to warn other drivers. After all, according to Skoda research, around 27% of UK drivers have suffered car damage such as a puncture, misaligned tracking or cracked springs from a pothole, with an average repair cost of £200.