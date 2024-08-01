Skoda’s stress-free parking tech, explained

No-one likes parking. In fact, in a recent survey, Skoda found that 21% of UK drivers ranked reverse parking as their least-favourite driving manoeuvre, with 14% saying they had a dislike for front-in parking. But the ultimate parking bugbear – with 43% of drivers expressing their dislike for it – was parallel parking.

Around 23% of drivers said they had bumped into another vehicle while trying to park, while 33% of drivers said they damaged an alloy wheel or tyre when trying to park, with drivers in the more heavily urban south-east of the UK.

As a result, 73% of drivers surveyed said that they had actually given up on parking in a particularly tricky spot if it proved too difficult, and only 4% of drivers said they have never struggled to park. But since parking is an inescapable part of driving – and we often can’t control where we park – it’s time to conquer our fears. And that’s where Skoda is here to help.