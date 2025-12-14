Strange driving laws: what are they and how much could you be fined?

Image 1 of 15

Speed limits, dangerous driving, or using a mobile phone behind the wheel: the rules and laws around certain driving offences are well-known and generally well understood.

But did you know that carrying an unrestrained dog in your car could land you with a £5000 fine? Or that you could be fined £1000 if you sound your horn where you shouldn’t?

Below, we shine a light on the UK’s strangest driving laws that could leave you in hot water, and outline typical or worst-case fines. Of course, how you react to the police, the precise circumstances surrounding the event and your past track record can all play a part in the final outcome. And remember, if you decide to contest a minor infringement in court, it could cost you far more than the initial ticket.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile