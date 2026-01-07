Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
The Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs
slideshow

The Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs

Fancy an SUV but need it to be ULEZ exempt? You're in luck, because here we count down our top 10 used ULEZ-compliant SUV picks...

Author Avatar
by
Oliver Young
Published07 January 2026
Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs
Best ULEZ-compliant SUVs
Suzuki Ignis front cornering
Used Suzuki Ignis Hatchback 2016-2025
Used Mazda CX-5 2017-present front cornering
Used Mazda CX-5 2017-present dashboard
VW T-Roc front cornering
Volkswagen T-Roc dashboard
Used Audi Q2 front cornering
Used Audi Q2 dashboard
Used Seat Ateca 2022 front cornering
Used Seat Ateca dashboard
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present front cornering
Used Peugeot 5008 2017-present dashboard
Used Volvo XC40 2018-present front cornering
Used Volvo XC40 2018-present interior
Used Skoda Karoq 2017-present front cornering
Used Skoda Karoq 2017-present interior dashboard
Used Seat Arona 2018-present front three-quarters driving
Used Seat Arona 2018-present dashboard
Used Ford Puma 2019-present front cornering
Used Ford Puma 2019-present interior dashboard
Image 1 of 21

Five years after its introduction, the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) still has people scratching their heads – and understandably so, what with its expansion last year and talk of more developments. But whether you loathe it or tolerate it, ULEZ is here and everyone who lives in London is having to adapt to it, including choosing their next car based on what is and isn't compliant. 

Fortunately, petrol cars registered after 2005 and diesel ones after 2015 are generally ULEZ compliant – although it's always best to check the TFL website – so there's a lot to choose from, even if you fancy an SUV.

In this list, we'll be counting down your top 10 options in the used SUV space. Our top picks are models that excel in urban environments, all the while being affordable to buy and run, but there's a wide variety of sizes and budgets featured here – all of which can be found via our used cars for sale pages.  

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

News and advice
Geely Starray EM-i teaser front static
News

New Geely Starray EM-i to arrive this year as sub-£30k plug-in hybrid SUV

Dealership featuring Mercedes E-Class
Best of

Best-selling cars in the UK: more than two million new cars hit the roads in 2025

A black car after a crash in London
News

Government plans to cut drink drive limit - and introduce over-70s eyesight tests

New Hyundai Kona Electric and Peugeot e-2008 vs Smart #1 fronts
Feature

Every eligible car for the electric car grant

Snow socks snowy street
Best of

Best cars for the snow 2026

Best used family SUVs under £10k
Slideshow

Best used family SUVs for less than £10,000

Also consider