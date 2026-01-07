The Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs

Best used ULEZ-compliant SUVs

Image 1 of 21

Five years after its introduction, the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) still has people scratching their heads – and understandably so, what with its expansion last year and talk of more developments. But whether you loathe it or tolerate it, ULEZ is here and everyone who lives in London is having to adapt to it, including choosing their next car based on what is and isn't compliant.

Fortunately, petrol cars registered after 2005 and diesel ones after 2015 are generally ULEZ compliant – although it's always best to check the TFL website – so there's a lot to choose from, even if you fancy an SUV.

In this list, we'll be counting down your top 10 options in the used SUV space. Our top picks are models that excel in urban environments, all the while being affordable to buy and run, but there's a wide variety of sizes and budgets featured here – all of which can be found via our used cars for sale pages.

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile