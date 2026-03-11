Full technical details have yet to be revealed, but that battery can charge at up to 7kW in the HS as it doesn’t support DC power from rapid public chargers.

Interior images are also still under wraps, but in Australia, it comes with dual 12.3in screens for infotainment and digital instruments, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are a number of physical buttons below the central touchscreen and on the steering wheel. Indeed, it looks very similar to what you get in the smaller HS.

Boot space measures at 332 litres with all seven seats in use – slightly down on the 348 litres of the 5008 – we managed to fit 10 carry-on suitcases in there. According to MG, with the third row of seats folded down, the space expands to more than 1000 litres. For reference, the 5008 offers a maximum of 916 litres, while the Tiggo 9 offers 819 litres.

Full specifications will be revealed in the coming weeks, but we do know that the S9 will come equipped with faux-leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, heated, ventilated and massaging seats and three-zone air conditioning, depending on the trim level.

Prices for the new MG S9 will start at £34,205 and top out at £36,945. Both of those prices significantly undercut the Chery Tiggo 9 and Peugeot 5008.