The new MINI Aceman: 8 big things to love

Goldilocks would absolutely love the new all-electric MINI Aceman. Blending compact city-friendly dimensions with elevated crossover style, it delivers the perfect blend of driving confidence, family-friendly five-seat space and all-round practicality. Ultimately, it’s a car that cuts any need to compromise. It’s fundamentally ‘just right’.

As MINI’s first dedicated all-electric model, the MINI Aceman also offers an exciting glimpse of what’s next for MINI in terms of sustainable design and smart connected in-car tech. That’s why we decided to take a look at the eight big ways in which the MINI Aceman changes the game for MINI and all-electric crossovers in general.

As you might expect, it all starts with the way the MINI Aceman looks.