The new MINI Aceman: 8 big things to love
From style to space to tech to amped-up go-kart driving character: we pick the reasons why MINI’s new all-electric crossover is a game-changer...
Goldilocks would absolutely love the new all-electric MINI Aceman. Blending compact city-friendly dimensions with elevated crossover style, it delivers the perfect blend of driving confidence, family-friendly five-seat space and all-round practicality. Ultimately, it’s a car that cuts any need to compromise. It’s fundamentally ‘just right’.
As MINI’s first dedicated all-electric model, the MINI Aceman also offers an exciting glimpse of what’s next for MINI in terms of sustainable design and smart connected in-car tech. That’s why we decided to take a look at the eight big ways in which the MINI Aceman changes the game for MINI and all-electric crossovers in general.
As you might expect, it all starts with the way the MINI Aceman looks.
Explore the latest offers for the new all-electric MINI Aceman
#1 Elevating iconic MINI design
As the automotive world goes all-in on all-electric, MINI (like many brands) is facing another key turning point in its long and storied history of always evolving to fit the mood and the times, while staying true to its iconic roots. The MINI Aceman – as MINI’s first dedicated electric-only model – is a key part of that transition.
“Given that MINI is a very traditional brand, the question was: how do you evolve a brand like this into the future,” explains Head of MINI Design Oliver Heilmer. “To answer that, we went back to the birth of the classic Mini to understand the spirit of Sir Alec Issigonis and derive from this where the MINI brand is heading today.”
The answer is something MINI calls ‘Charismatic Simplicity’: a theme which is imbued throughout the modern MINI range, while also allowing each model – such as the new all-electric MINI Aceman – to have its own distinct personality.
Measuring 4079mm long, 1754mm wide and 1514mm high (with a modestly elevated crossover-style ride height), the MINI Aceman fits in perfectly between the MINI Cooper hatchback and the larger MINI Countryman SUV. Not too big; not too small. Not too elevated; not too low-slung. Just right, you could say.
At the front of the MINI Aceman, angular new LED headlights with three optional light signatures frame MINI’s fresh electric interpretation of its iconic octagonal grille. Along the side, rugged wheel arches amplify the MINI Aceman’s crossover character – further reinforced by the broad SUV-style rear, the sporty retracted rear window and the extended spoiler. Like the headlights, the MINI Aceman’s vertical taillights can be personalised with optional light signatures.
“The MINI Aceman fits perfectly into the urban environment as it reinterprets the classic MINI values in a modern all-electric crossover,” says Heilmer. “It’s very compact because of its short overhangs at the front and rear. It’s agile and exudes a determination to forge ahead.”
#2 The perfect blend of power, range and charging
Like Goldilocks choosing her porridge, when it comes to picking the powertrain that’s right for you, the MINI Aceman keeps things simple – with a three-model line-up, each boasting a larger battery, increased performance and enhanced charging.
First, the MINI Aceman E. With a 184hp electric motor delivering 290Nm of torque and a 38.5kWh battery, it offers up to 192 miles of all-electric range. Charging speeds up to 70kW mean you can add between 65 miles to 71 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes, while a 10% to 80% top-up takes as little as 29 minutes.
Next, the MINI Aceman SE. Its potent electric motor delivers a pulse-quickening 218hp and 330Nm of torque. Allied to a larger 49.2kWh battery that means up to 251 miles of all-electric range. Its 95kW charging lets you add between 66 and 69 miles in as little as 10 minutes, or do a 10% to 80% top-up in as little as 31 minutes.
If you want ultimate excitement, the MINI Aceman John Cooper Works is the one for you. It delivers a spicy 258hp and 350Nm of torque with its boost mode, letting you dash from 0-62mph in as little as 6.4 seconds. But its 49.2kWh battery still delivers up to 243 miles of range, while its 95kW charging lets you add between 65 and 71 miles in as little as 10 minutes, or do a 10% to 80% top-up in as little as 31 minutes.
#3 A spaciously cosseting interior
Inside, the MINI Aceman continues MINI’s ‘Charismatic Simplicity’ approach to electric design: contemporary, progressive and streamlined in equal measure.
The large, round, centrally mounted 9.4in OLED touchscreen that dominates the dashboard harks back to the original round dials of the 1960s Mini. It’s now used to control most of the MINI Aceman’s main features and functionality, but MINI hasn’t forgotten about the good old tactile convenience of traditional switches and buttons.
Underneath the touchscreen is the MINI toggle bar, housing important controls such as the start/stop switch – which is shaped like a key – the gear selector and parking brake, as well as the MINI Experience Mode toggle and the audio volume control.
It all sits on top of a curved dashboard, trimmed with soft knitted two-tone recycled materials that feel warm, homely and premium to the touch, while the new two-spoke steering wheel is trimmed with a vegan-friendly Vescin that offers a premium tactile leather-like feel. The steering wheel also has a fabric strap instead of a third spoke.
“At MINI, sustainability and the responsible use of resources have nothing to do with compromise,” Heilmer explains. “Rather, it lets us explore new possibilities in our creative process. Instead of materials such as leather, we can use alternatives that allow more design freedom and individualisation: for example, using patterns or two-tone colours. The 3D knit is an example of one of the central design elements, which has been inspired by the sneaker industry.”
Using a low-slung electric platform helped MINI’s designers create more space inside the new MINI Aceman. The MINI Aceman’s rear boasts enough room for three adults, while the 300 litres of standard luggage space can be increased up to 1005 litres when you fold down the 60:40 split-folding seats. The reduced number of driving controls also means more storage space in the front centre console, with large cupholders and cubbies and an optional wireless smartphone charging tray.
All of this is only enhanced by the MINI Aceman’s optional panoramic sky roof during the day, while ambient lighting – which glows on the dashboard trim in line with the MINI Experience Modes – offers a warm and friendly feel after-dark.
“The MINI Aceman offers an elevated seating position that conveys a feeling of safety and offers a generous amount of space without losing the compactness and manoeuvrability that are MINI hallmarks,” says Heilmer. “But it’s not just the things you can see that make it special. I’d also make particular mention of how the sense of space is brought throughout the interior to achieve maximum lightness.”
#4 Streamlined intuitive in-car tech
MINI’s ‘Charismatic Simplicity’ design approach extends to the tech that sits at the centre of the MINI Aceman’s cabin – and at the heart of your driving experience.
The MINI Aceman’s large round central 9.4in touchscreen display uses state-of-the-art high-definition OLED technology to deliver ultra-crisp graphics with ultra-bold colours and a streamlined user-friendly menu, making it even easier to access the features and settings you need. It also uses always-online 5G connectivity to ensure you’re getting the latest navigation, traffic and charging information from the cloud.
The upper half of the touchscreen permanently displays key information – such as speed, range and battery status – which can be tapped for quick full-screen visibility. The lower half of the screen always shows your climate controls alongside essential shortcut buttons to navigation, media and phone calls, car settings and other apps.
The centre of the screen is where the real magic happens. You can quickly swipe through widgets for MINI Navigation, hands-free calls, or your preferred music and podcasts using wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Then, you simply tap the app and it goes full-screen.
You can also store regularly used apps and widgets in the ‘tool belt’. There’s no risk of getting lost in the menus, because you can always quickly return to the core touchscreen display with the home button. At every level, it’s not only intuitive and easy to use, it’s also fun.
As Heilmer explains: “The idea behind hiding little Easter eggs was knowing that people love discovering surprises – not always in plain sight, but a little further down the line. Digital innovation allows for this playfulness. For example, the navigation arrow can be depicted as a small MINI, or a large spinning record can be displayed on the central interface.”
Even more intuitive is MINI’s fully-fledged voice control: MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant. Simply say “Hey MINI” or use the steering wheel-mounted push-to-talk button, and you can see your voice commands appearing on the touchscreen, so you can be sure it understands what you’re saying. The system learns behaviours, regular routes and uses geo-data to make things easier – such as automatically opening the window in a car park. You can even ask it to tell you a joke…
And here’s something really clever. The all-electric MINI Aceman’s electric-focused navigation can even be boosted with an optional augmented reality mode that feels even more intuitive. It overlays bold graphics over a forward-facing video image of the road ahead, making it even easier to ensure you’re on the right track.
#5 Staying well connected
The MINI Aceman’s high-speed always-online 5G connectivity also lets you interact with your car remotely from your smartphone, using the MINI app.
You can monitor and control charging remotely or plan your route in advance from the comfort of your sofa, before syncing it with the in-car MINI Navigation. You can control the in-car air-conditioning remotely while your car is still charging, letting you set off with the perfect ‘just right’ interior temperature and the maximum amount of range. You can even unlock and lock the vehicle remotely, if you need to give someone access, or if you’ve walked away from your vehicle without locking it.
The MINI App also pairs with your MINI Charging Card, giving you one-account access and billing for a wealth of the UK’s most popular charging networks. Then, if you’ve forgotten where you’ve parked your car in an unfamiliar city, you can quickly find its location. The MINI App even lets you use your smartphone as a MINI Digital Key, extending all this functionality to other users on your account.
#6 Same spirited MINI driving character
MINIs have always been famed for their compact low-slung city-friendly size and go-kart-like nippy handling. You get the same ‘just right’ fun feeling in the MINI Aceman.
The low-slung batteries of the MINI Aceman’s electric-dedicated chassis keep the car’s weight low, while the pushed-out-to-the edges long-wheelbase design delivers stable confidence. Direct steering, precision dampers and pre-stressed stabilisers minimise body roll while enhancing steering feel, precision and accuracy.
The race- and rally-inspired MINI Aceman John Cooper Works uses specific race-inspired suspension and high-performance tyres to provide even grippier handling, while also adding a new electric boost mode – activated via the rocker switch on the steering wheel – that amps up the electric power by 27 horsepower for a brief period.
Whichever MINI Aceman you pick, its driving and safety aids have been designed to be as intuitive and streamlined to use as the rest of the car’s tech, ensuring that you always feel in command and in control, rather than being overwhelmed.
A wealth of smart MINI Driving Assistant tech lends an extra set of eyes and an extra helping hand on the road, helping keep you and your passengers safe. They include Dynamic Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info and Speed Limit Assist, as well as Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning.
Key for the urban-friendly MINI Aceman is the optional new Parking Assistant Plus. It uses 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras to give you an even-better view of your surroundings, while also being able to pro-actively spot and suggest possible parking spaces before automatically steering into them while you control the throttle and brake. The Remote 3D View even lets you get out of the car and use the MINI App on your smartphone to park remotely.
#7 Enhance your mood with MINI Experience Modes
The new MINI Aceman doesn’t just make journeys easier and driving more fun. It also adapts to match your mood. Using MINI Experience Modes, you can change the graphics on the large circular touchscreen and alter the ambient lighting that glows on the warm soft-touch knitted dashboard materials.
Core and Balanced Modes offer great default options. Pick Timeless Mode and you get a digital speedometer that evokes the iconic design of the original 1959 Mini’s speedometer, while Vivid Mode is inspired by MINI’s long links with the British music scene – using bold vibrant colours to evoke psychedelic album art.
Green Mode changes the driving character. delivering power more smoothly and using more regenerative braking to recapture and redirect energy back to the battery during deceleration to enhance your range. A bar on the digital display glows green when you’re driving efficiently to help you hone your driving style. It even lets you know how many ‘bonus miles’ you’ve picked up.
At the other extreme, you’ve got Go-Kart Mode: which combines a crisp white-on-black race-inspired speedometer with configurable steering and traction control intervention to enhance the MINI Aceman’s sporty performance feel. Finally, Personal Mode lets you custom-select your ambient lighting to suit your mode and upload images from the MINI app to display on the touchscreen.
#8 Pick your style and features to suit
Finally, customising your MINI Aceman to fit your taste and need is a breeze, thanks to a model line-up and options that give oodles of choice without overpowering you with difficult decisions. The result: a MINI Aceman that’s ‘just right’ for you.
After picking which powertrain matches your needs – the entry-level MINI Aceman E, or the potent MINI Aceman SE – simply choose which of the ‘Classic,’ ‘Exclusive’ or John Cooper Works-inspired ‘Sport’ trims best suits your exterior and interior style, with a choice of paints, alloy wheel designs and interior trim detailing.
Alternatively, you can opt for the full-on thrills of the aggressively styled MINI Aceman John Cooper Works. Black and red-accented 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels shroud Chili Red brake calipers, while aero-enhancing black side skirts, aero blades and a sportier spoiler are enhanced by red vertical reflectors and diffusers and gloss-black trim detailing. A Chili Red roof comes as standard, but a John Cooper Works-specific multi-tone black and red roof is available as an option.
On the inside, the MINI Aceman John Cooper Works continues the sporty theme with a black and red pattern for the knitted dashboard surface. The driver and front passenger seats are upholstered in black synthetic leather with multicoloured knitted fabric and red accent stitching.
Last, but certainly not least, if you want to bolster the already impressively high standard level of equipment on your MINI Aceman, three packs are available that let you add the tech and features you value most.
The Level 1 pack – which comes as standard on the MINI Aceman SE – includes a head-up display, Comfort Access keyless entry, a wireless mobile phone charging tray and heated front seats, while he Level 2 pack adds a panoramic sky roof and sun protection glass, as well as a crisp Harman Kardon sound system,
The Level 3 pack goes all-in by adding electric front seats with memory settings and massage function, as well as an interior camera, augmented reality MINI navigation, Parking Assistant Plus and Driving Assistant Plus.
So, there they are. All the reasons why the new MINI Aceman could be the right fit for you. All you need to do is head out and try it…
