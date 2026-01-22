Search more than 20,000 new cars in stock now >>

Home
Slideshow
Top 10 used electric cars for less than £25,000
slideshow

Top 10 used electric cars for less than £25,000

Electric cars don't come cheap, but you can get a great one for a bargain price if you buy used...

Author Avatar
by
Mark Pearson
Published22 January 2026
Top 10 used electric cars for less than £25,000
Top 10 used electric cars
Mercedes EQC driving
Used Mercedes EQC 2019-2024 interior
Hyundai Ioniq 5 2022 front cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5 interior dashboard
Kia EV6 2023 nose
Kia EV6 interior
Used Cupra Born 2022-present front cornering
Used Cupra Born 2022-present interior dashboard
Used MG5 EV front right driving
MG5 EV dashboard
Used Volkswagen ID 3 2020-present front cornering white
Used Volkswagen ID 3 2020-present interior dashboard
Used Skoda Enyaq 2021-present front cornering
Skoda Enyaq interior front seats
Used Kia e-Niro 2019-2022 front cornering
Kia e-Niro 150kW First Edition - interior
Used Peugeot e-208 front
Used Peugeot e-208 dashboard
Tesla Model 3 2019 RHD front cornering
Used Tesla Model 3 2019-present interior
Image 1 of 21

You'd have had to be living under a rock not to know that, since the proposed legislation banning the sale of pure petrol and diesel-engined cars in the UK was first announced, the interest in electric cars has grown enormously. 

Buying a new electric car can still cost rather a lot of money, though. One solution is to buy one used, where you can dip your toes in the future without spending a fortune. 

Here, we've brought together our top 10 favourites for less than £25,000. Some are stylish, some are sensible, but all of them have plenty to offer the eco-conscious motorist on a budget. 

Slideshow story: please click the right-hand arrow above to continue, or simply scroll down if you’re reading on your mobile

used top 10
News and advice
40th COTY anniversary with 2026 logo
Feature

Every What Car? Car of the Year winner since 1978

Best used plug-in hybrid cars
Best of

Best used plug-in hybrids

Volvo EX60 front still studio
News

Volvo EX60: new SUV gets massive 503-mile range and swathes of futuristic tech

Volvo EX60 Cross Country front side static
News

Volvo EX60 Cross Country offers 502bhp and go-anywhere ability

Omoda 5 hybrid front driving
News

Omoda 5 now available as a 201bhp hybrid - for £26k

Best used SUVs
Slideshow

The best used SUVs you can buy

Also consider