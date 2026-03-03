Toyota Land Cruiser long-term test
Our chief photographer wants a car that'll take him off the beaten track when he needs, while effortlessly carrying all the tools of his trade on long motorway trips...
The car Toyota Land Cruiser Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer
Why it’s here To find out if this luxury SUV really can cope with anything you throw at it
Needs to Shrug off challenging terrain, soothe on the motorway, carry tonnes of kit effortlessly
Mileage 473 List price £77,115 Best Price £77,115 Price as tested £77,845 Official economy 26.5mpg Test economy 26.5mpg Options Sand Red metallic paint (£730)
5 March 2026 – Where we're going, we don't need roads
It's like we've come full circle. Early cars were built with rough tracks in mind; they had big wheels and lots of ground clearance so they could handle rutted surfaces. Back then, of course, a nationwide network of smooth two-lane blacktop was a distant prospect. Today, meanwhile, the UK is spiderwebbed with highways and byways that carry you every which way. But, as we're frequently reminded in the news, they're in a terrible condition. And that, in a roundabout way, brings us to my Toyota Land Cruiser.
On a recent trip, I encountered a pothole that – were he to travel forwards in time by a few hundred years – could have inspired Jules Verne to write Journey to the Centre of the Earth. As the Alfa Romeo Junior Elletrica I was driving at the time plunged into the abyss, I had plenty of time to contemplate just how cratered our roads have become. And what, if there is such a machine, would be the right car to tackle them in? It amused me to ponder that SUVs, which generally have bigger wheels and more ground clearance than regular hatchbacks and saloons, are closer in spirit to those pioneering contraptions from the dawn of motoring. Not only are they extremely fashionable, but they're also well equipped to deal with road surfaces with so many holes that they resemble fishnet stockings.
The Alfa Romeo Junior I was driving previously as a company car was a small SUV, placing it at very much the opposite end of the spectrum to its replacement. I yearned for an SUV that really could shrug off any terrain it was taunted with, and, going by reputation alone, one name came to mind: Toyota Land Cruiser. For more than sixty years, it's been revered for its capability and durability, so much so that Australians say "A Land Rover is great if you want to go into The Outback; a Land Cruiser is what you need if you want to come back from it". It's an SUV that very much trades on the Utility part of that abbreviation, and it seemed just the job for an intrepid photographer (that's me) with places to get to.
So I pulled some strings to acquire one as my new company car, stressing that it left me no excuse to pull out of shoots in foul weather or far-fung locations. Its full name is Land Cruiser Invincible, and it's powered by a 2.8-litre, four cylinder diesel engine that musters 202bhp. Metallic paint, in desert camouflage Sand is the only optional extra, at £730, bringing the total to a hefty £77,845. Mind you, when you consider that this car rivals the Ineos Grenadier and Land Rover Defender 110, that price doesn't look so steep.
What's more, the list of standard kit the Land Cruiser brings with it is eye watering, not least its inventory of off-road hardware. Of course, it has a four-wheel drive system, but this is aided by vast 20in wheels with big, chunky tyres, Crawl Control (a kind of off-road cruise control) and an electronic rear differential lock to help with traction when either of the rear wheels lose their footing on really gnarly tracks. There's also multi-terrain select, to make sure that power is metered out to suit the prevailing conditions, and – most hardcore of the lot – a Stabiliser Disconnect Mechanism. This decouples a front suspension component that lends stability on the road in the interest of increasing agility off it. I really look forward to putting this topography-conquering arsenal through its paces.
Inside, I've got a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a JBL sound system with 14 speakers, a panoramic glass sunroof, and – crucially – a head-up display. I find the latter helps enormously on long motorway trips, placing key driving information directly in my line of sight so I don't have to take my eyes from the road to check my speed.
What's more, since even the most dauntless soldier should be allowed comfort on patrol, the Land Cruiser has plenty of luxuries to pamper me in the field. Both front seats are heated, ventilated and electrically adjustable, with a memory feature for the driver. The rear seats are heated, too, should I need to take any conscripts on a mission. A wireless phone charging pad should ensure reliable communications with HQ, and the cooler built into the centre console cubby promises to keep my rations fresh.
With all this kit, I'm confident that a tectonic rift wouldn't impede my progress on a working trip, let alone a mere pothole. And I'm pretty sure it'll be comfier than a Ford Model T.
