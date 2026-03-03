On a recent trip, I encountered a pothole that – were he to travel forwards in time by a few hundred years – could have inspired Jules Verne to write Journey to the Centre of the Earth. As the Alfa Romeo Junior Elletrica I was driving at the time plunged into the abyss, I had plenty of time to contemplate just how cratered our roads have become. And what, if there is such a machine, would be the right car to tackle them in? It amused me to ponder that SUVs, which generally have bigger wheels and more ground clearance than regular hatchbacks and saloons, are closer in spirit to those pioneering contraptions from the dawn of motoring. Not only are they extremely fashionable, but they're also well equipped to deal with road surfaces with so many holes that they resemble fishnet stockings.

The Alfa Romeo Junior I was driving previously as a company car was a small SUV, placing it at very much the opposite end of the spectrum to its replacement. I yearned for an SUV that really could shrug off any terrain it was taunted with, and, going by reputation alone, one name came to mind: Toyota Land Cruiser. For more than sixty years, it's been revered for its capability and durability, so much so that Australians say "A Land Rover is great if you want to go into The Outback; a Land Cruiser is what you need if you want to come back from it". It's an SUV that very much trades on the Utility part of that abbreviation, and it seemed just the job for an intrepid photographer (that's me) with places to get to.

So I pulled some strings to acquire one as my new company car, stressing that it left me no excuse to pull out of shoots in foul weather or far-fung locations. Its full name is Land Cruiser Invincible, and it's powered by a 2.8-litre, four cylinder diesel engine that musters 202bhp. Metallic paint, in desert camouflage Sand is the only optional extra, at £730, bringing the total to a hefty £77,845. Mind you, when you consider that this car rivals the Ineos Grenadier and Land Rover Defender 110, that price doesn't look so steep.