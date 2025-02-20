UK's car theft hot spots revealed

Where are most exotic cars stolen from?

Overall, 61, 343 cars were stolen in 2024, according to DVLA data, with the Ford Fiesta the most frequently stolen model, with 4446 examples taken.

However, a small proportion of stolen cars were exotic models, and nine out of the 10 most expensive cars stolen in 2024 were taken from England, and three of those were from the Greater London area, so owners of exotic models need to seriously consider car security. The home counties - Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Surrey - are also frequently targeted by thieves.

What’s the oldest car stolen in 2024?

The oldest car stolen last year was a 1939 Hillman. While the DVLA data doesn’t state which model it was, it’s likely to have been a Minx because this was the brand’s most popular model of that era.

Other classics to be taken by thieves included a 1952 Morris (again no model specified), and a 1953 Sunbeam-Talbot (likely a 90).

Older cars are generally less popular with thieves. Less than 500 cars first registered in 2000 or earlier were stolen, but this number climbs steeply when you look at newer cars: 1018 cars dating from 2006 were taken, and 5590 cars from 2016 were targeted by thieves; the latter is the worst age of car to own if you’re concerned about theft.