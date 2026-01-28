After several hours of disco dancing, I returned to the Transporter keen to get my head down, though not looking forward to having only my phone light to see with. Thankfully, the Transporter has an additional internal light on its back set of doors – as well as overhead lights which operate on a timer.

It wasn’t the most comfortable night’s sleep I’ve ever had, but I felt smug knowing that a) mine was the wedding transport which was able to function as a mobile hotel and b) my overnight stay had cost a lot less than most people.

In other news, we’ve recently had a new addition to the family in the form of Dougie, a Westie puppy. And on a recent trip to show him off to my friends and parents I was able to put my new pet-friendly travel cot to good use. Not only does this keep Dougie from roaming around the Transporter’s interior, but it allows him to have a good look around at the world going by.

He was clearly impressed with the Transporter’s ride quality, too, because despite usually being a bundle of unstoppable energy, Dougie was quickly found to be snoring on the passenger seat.