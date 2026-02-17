You see, its low floor not only makes loading my bags easy – saving my back in the process – but it also allows me to sit close to the ground when I’m strapped into the load bay, meaning it’s easier to get the kind of pictures we need. The smooth ride of my van makes life easier, too, because it means I can use a slower shutter speed to add more blur to the image, giving the car I’m shooting a greater sense of movement.

Of course, this setup relies on me being safe and secure in the back of the Transporter, and that’s where my harness comes in. I can strap this onto anything inside the car to keep me from falling out, and in the Transporter that’s especially easy since I can utilise its lashing hooks. Plus, because there are so many of them inside the Volkswagen, I have plenty of choice.

In fact, the Transporter is somewhat safer than other cars for this purpose, because I can get the shot I need while keeping one of its rear doors closed. What’s slightly frustrating, though, is the lack of a hinge to stop the open door from attempting to close itself when we’re on the move – though I admit this is a problem which is only likely to affect automotive photographers.