XPeng might not be a household name in the UK car market, but the Chinese firm is certainly hoping to change that over the next few years with the launch of a number of new models – the first of which being the new XPeng X9.

The new X9 MPV will arrive later this year to take on the likes of the Volkswagen ID Buzz and Kia EV9. As such, it’ll be fully electric and offer space for up to seven passengers.

In its home market of China, the X9 is available with both single- and dual-motor power options, with a maximum output of 496bhp. That’s punchier than the four-wheel-drive ID Buzz GTX, but if you want even more power, it’s worth looking at the EV9 GT, which pumps out 502bhp.