XPeng X9 MPV to launch in UK this year as VW ID Buzz rival
Chinese brand XPeng will bring a number of cars to the UK in the next two years...
XPeng might not be a household name in the UK car market, but the Chinese firm is certainly hoping to change that over the next few years with the launch of a number of new models – the first of which being the new XPeng X9.
The new X9 MPV will arrive later this year to take on the likes of the Volkswagen ID Buzz and Kia EV9. As such, it’ll be fully electric and offer space for up to seven passengers.
In its home market of China, the X9 is available with both single- and dual-motor power options, with a maximum output of 496bhp. That’s punchier than the four-wheel-drive ID Buzz GTX, but if you want even more power, it’s worth looking at the EV9 GT, which pumps out 502bhp.
Buyers of the X9 can choose between either an 84.5kWh or a 101.5kWh battery pack – the latter of which yields a maximum range of 436 miles. However, it’s worth noting that this is according to China’s CLTC test cycle, which is more generous than the WLTP testing used here in Europe. For reference, the EV9 can officially travel up to 349 miles in its most efficient form, while the ID Buzz can manage up to 293 miles.
Thanks to its 800-volt charging architecture, the X9 can reportedly charge at speeds of up to 330kW, which would put it among the fastest-charging electric cars on the market. According to XPeng, it can recover 205 miles of range after just 10 minutes of charging – but that’s only if you can find a charger that’s fast enough.
Inside, the X9 gets a large central touchscreen, equipped with an AI voice assistant and the ability to split the screen so you and the front passenger can control multiple functions at once. There’s also a digital driver’s display and a host of physical buttons and dials on the steering wheel, as well as a 23-speaker sound system and ‘wrap-around’ air conditioning throughout the interior.
The X9 features a flat floor, which should make it easily accessible and spacious. Speaking of space, it offers 2554 litres of boot capacity with the middle and rear rows of seats folded.
Following the launch of the X9, XPeng is also expected to reveal its G9 SUV for the UK market, which will rival the likes of the Audi Q6 e-tron and Polestar 3. It should offer up to 567bhp in four-wheel-drive form, with a maximum WLTP range of 364 miles.
Two more EVs from the Chinese firm are expected in the next two years, but details of these haven’t yet been revealed. It already offers the G6 electric SUV in the UK and while that car’s performance and charging capabilities are impressive, it drives pretty poorly.
Solihull-based importer International Motors will distribute XPeng models here in the UK, alongside the GWM, Isuzu and Subaru models already in its portfolio.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here