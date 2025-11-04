Pre-purchase inspection: why a mechanical car check is a good idea
A pre-purchase inspection can give you peace of mind that a used car is worth your money, but is it worth the extra expense? We share all you need to know...
Knowing what used car to buy can be a challenging task. In addition to knowing the right model for your needs, you need to find an example that’s been properly cared for. But it needn’t be daunting.
While there are many checks you can make yourself when buying a used car, for real peace of mind, it’s possible to get a second opinion from an expert. That’s where a pre-purchase inspection comes in.
Here, we share what a pre-purchase inspection covers, how much it will cost and, most importantly, whether it’s right for you.
What is a pre-purchase inspection?
Simply put, a pre-purchase inspection is exactly that – a thorough check of a used car that’s up for sale. By getting a professional to look over the car, you can find out about mechanical, electrical or structural issues with the car that you might not have been able to spot on your own.
Ultimately, a pre-purchase inspection can help you identify whether a car you’re interested in is worth your money. However, there are other advantages to getting a used car checked. For instance, an inspection can be a significant bargaining tool if you still wish to buy a car that has a fault.
What does a pre-purchase inspection check?
In most cases, a basic pre-purchase inspection will involve checking the mechanical and structural components of the car in question for wear and tear and a short road test – typically lasting no more than five miles. Once completed, the mechanic will email you their findings, including details of any issues they encountered.
However, most organisations also offer more comprehensive pre-purchase inspections. These can include…
- Diagnostic system checks to find any recorded fault codes
- Electrical component inspections
- Analysis of fluids and filters
- Visual brake inspection
- Paint, bodywork and wheel checks
- Interior and trim inspections
- A longer road test (usually up to 10 miles)
- A more thorough emailed report (typically containing photos)
- A telephone call with the mechanic to discuss any issues found
Where can I get a pre-purchase inspection?
Many pre-purchase inspections are conducted by national organisations, such as the AA or ClickMechanic. These companies will almost always have a standardised way of inspecting cars to make sure no key area goes unchecked and will send a particularly comprehensive report.
Some companies will allow you to book an appointment at any location with as little as two days notice. Nevertheless, a pre-purchase inspection from a national company can cost from about £75 to £250, depending on the sort of checks you want the inspector to make.
A cheaper way of getting a used car inspected is by asking an independent mechanic that you know and trust. While the report they provide might not be as detailed, they’ll likely be able to tailor the inspection based on the car in question. This is particularly the case if the mechanic in question is a specialist for a certain brand of car.
On the flip side, not all independent mechanics will have specific knowledge of every model and it’s unlikely that they will be as flexible as a larger company, meaning you might have to schedule the inspection further in advance.
What cars require a pre-purchase inspection?
It’s important to thoroughly check any used car you’re interested in buying. However, there are cases in which a pre-purchase inspection may not be necessary.
Most notably, most approved used cars sold at franchised dealerships undergo rigorous checks before they are put on sale. This is largely because these dealerships typically offer a wider range of guarantees than any other type of dealer – particularly smaller, independent companies – offer. Of course, the downside is that, as a result, these cars are generally more expensive than the equivalent model being sold privately. Nevertheless, under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, drivers who buy a used car from any type of dealership have 30 days to return it for a full refund if it’s faulty or not as described.
It’s also worth carefully considering whether a pre-purchase inspection is important to you if you’re buying a particularly cheap car. On one hand, a pre-purchase inspection can significantly increase the overall cost of buying a car – particularly if you end up not buying it. However, older or higher-mileage cars are more likely to have expensive faults. As a result, it all depends on how long you intend to keep the car and how confident you are in making your own checks.
We have hundreds of used car reviews on Whatcar.com which highlight many of the potential problems you could encounter, so head over there for more information on the car you’re considering.
Could I be refused a pre-purchase inspection?
While most organisations are able to provide pre-purchase inspections for a wide variety of cars, it’s worth noting that not all models are eligible for all types of inspection. For instance, you might not be able to book a certain type of pre-purchase inspection on a car that’s more than 10 years old or has a particularly high mileage.
What’s more, some smaller companies and independent mechanics might not be able to inspect larger vehicles, such as 4x4s and motorhomes, or cars that have been modified or unofficially imported to the UK. Mechanics of any kind will also refuse to conduct a pre-purchase inspection on a car that doesn’t have a current MOT.
As a result, it’s always a good idea to make sure the car you’re interested in is eligible before booking an inspection.
What happens during a pre-purchase inspection?
Before you can book a pre-purchase inspection, you’ll need to get the seller’s permission. The seller has the right to refuse an inspection; however, if they do, it’s always worth asking why they don’t want an expert to look at the car. Refusing to give a good reason could be seen as a sign that they are hiding a known fault with the car, so walk away if you feel something isn’t right.
Most pre-purchase inspections are carried out at the seller’s address, so you’ll need to give the company or independent mechanic their contact information. The inspector will call the seller and arrange to visit at a date and time that best suits them.
A pre-purchase inspection usually takes two or three hours to complete. You don’t have to be present throughout this time. Even so, it’s still worth taking the time to thoroughly check the used car yourself, particularly if you opt for a basic inspection that doesn’t cover elements such as the bodywork.
Once the inspection has been completed, the mechanic will email you a detailed report, stating any encountered problems. If you opt for a more expensive inspection, the report might include images of these issues or be accompanied by a call from the mechanic, who can explain how faults can be resolved, and how much they would cost. You might also be able to get some advice on some of the most common faults for the specific model you’re interested in.
Is it worth getting a pre-purchase inspection?
While it’s possible to check for many of the most common issues, such as worn tyres and brake pads or rust, yourself when buying a used car, having a qualified mechanic give a second opinion can be very welcome. While it can be an expensive practice – particularly if you’re interested in an older, cheaper used car, and doesn’t guarantee that you’ll never encounter a problem during your ownership – a pre-purchase inspection can lower the risk of having to spend hundreds of pounds in unexpected repair bills.
Advantages of a pre-purchase inspection:
- Gives you peace of mind that a used car is fault-free
- Can offer specialist knowledge of specific models you’re interested in
- Can help you bargain for a lower price (if a fault is found)
Disadvantages of a pre-purchase inspection:
- Can bump up the cost of buying a used car
- Older cars and specialist vehicles may be refused an inspection
- In most cases, you won’t get a warranty on an inspected car