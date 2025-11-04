Pre-purchase inspection: why a mechanical car check is a good idea

We have hundreds of used car reviews on Whatcar.com which highlight many of the potential problems you could encounter, so head over there for more information on the car you’re considering.

Could I be refused a pre-purchase inspection?

While most organisations are able to provide pre-purchase inspections for a wide variety of cars, it’s worth noting that not all models are eligible for all types of inspection. For instance, you might not be able to book a certain type of pre-purchase inspection on a car that’s more than 10 years old or has a particularly high mileage.

What’s more, some smaller companies and independent mechanics might not be able to inspect larger vehicles, such as 4x4s and motorhomes, or cars that have been modified or unofficially imported to the UK. Mechanics of any kind will also refuse to conduct a pre-purchase inspection on a car that doesn’t have a current MOT.

As a result, it’s always a good idea to make sure the car you’re interested in is eligible before booking an inspection.

What happens during a pre-purchase inspection?

Before you can book a pre-purchase inspection, you’ll need to get the seller’s permission. The seller has the right to refuse an inspection; however, if they do, it’s always worth asking why they don’t want an expert to look at the car. Refusing to give a good reason could be seen as a sign that they are hiding a known fault with the car, so walk away if you feel something isn’t right.

Most pre-purchase inspections are carried out at the seller’s address, so you’ll need to give the company or independent mechanic their contact information. The inspector will call the seller and arrange to visit at a date and time that best suits them.