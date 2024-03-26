2024 Mercedes G-Class: new tech and more power for tweaked SUV

Much more has been done under the skin, though, including the introduction of a mild-hybrid 48-volt electrical system and integrated starter-generator (ISG). This latter piece of kit increases power in the entry-level G400d 3.0-litre diesel model by 20bhp to 362bhp, and ups its pulling power to 553lb ft. Due to this boost to performance, the model has been renamed the G450d.

Keyless entry has been added to the G450d and the second car in the line-up, the performance-orientated AMG G63. The interiors of both versions have been given a revamp. Both now come with the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, which we rate very highly following our test of the best car infotainment systems. It will represent a big leap in usability over the current G-Class, because it finally gains a touchscreen like other models in Mercedes's range. There’s also wireless mobile phone charging, heated armrests for the front two seats and temperature-controlled cup holders.

A new off-road control centre in the middle of the dashboard gives an overview of the most important information for off-road driving, and a new 'transparent bonnet' feature uses cameras to provide the driver with a virtual view under the front of the vehicle to aid driving in extreme conditions.