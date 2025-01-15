2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gets 565bhp for £180,000
New convertible Aston Martin Vantage Roadster receives mid-life facelift for a boost in power...
On sale Spring 2025 Price from £180,000 (est)
If there’s one thing we love to do in the UK, it’s yearn for more days of sunshine. And that probably explains our unconditional love for open-top cars – and those summer vibes will be exactly what the new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster aims to deliver.
Driving an open-top car might be the last thing any of us want to do in the current wintry weather, but with its arrival due this spring, the Vantage Roadster comes at the perfect time.
The engine is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol, producing 656bhp – the same as the coupé, and a whole 153bhp more than the old Vantage Roadster. That increased power can propel it from 0 to 60mph in 3.5sec – marginally faster than the Maserati GranCabrio – and produces a top speed of 202mph.
The speed doesn’t stop there, either. The Vantage Roadster also comes equipped with a ‘Z-fold’ roof, and takes just 6.8sec to open or close, making it the fastest operating roof currently on the market. You don’t have to be in the car to operate it, either, thanks to a button on the key which allows you to pop the roof open or closed within a two-metre radius.
As is typical with convertibles, the Vantage Roadster is slightly heavier than the coupé version, due to additional strengthening designed to compensate for the loss of the fixed roof. However, because it was developed in parallel with the coupé, its extra 60kg should do little to impact the way the car drives.
That’s a good thing, because the coupé is brilliantly agile, ferociously fast yet easy to drive at low speeds. The Porsche 911 might be more fun at the limit, but the Aston provides more theatre.
The Vantage Roadster comes with bespoke Michelin tyres as standard, and carries over the same traction control system from the coupé. This allows the driver to choose between eight different drive settings – with lower numbers signifying more intervention from the car’s safety systems, and higher numbers giving the driver more control.
Inside, the Vantage Roadster gets a similar infotainment system to that of the coupé and DB12. A 10.25in touchscreen, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay sits alongside a number of physical buttons which control gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation. We were impressed with the usability and responsiveness of the system in other Aston Martin models.
As standard, the Vantage Roadster gets an 11 speaker audio system, but if having the perfect soundtrack to your journey is a priority, there’s also the option to upgrade to a sensational Bowers and Wilkins system.
A number of new paint colours are available, and like other Aston Martins, buyers are able to choose from an almost-unlimited range of colours and interior trims through the firm’s Q by Aston Martin personalisation service.
The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is due to arrive in spring 2025. Prices aren’t yet confirmed, but we’d expect them to start at around £180,000, which would make it pricier than many of its rivals, including the BMW 8 Series Convertible and most versions of the Mercedes AMG SL – but less than a Bentley Continental GTC.
