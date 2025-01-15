2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gets 565bhp for £180,000

As is typical with convertibles, the Vantage Roadster is slightly heavier than the coupé version, due to additional strengthening designed to compensate for the loss of the fixed roof. However, because it was developed in parallel with the coupé, its extra 60kg should do little to impact the way the car drives. That’s a good thing, because the coupé is brilliantly agile, ferociously fast yet easy to drive at low speeds. The Porsche 911 might be more fun at the limit, but the Aston provides more theatre. The Vantage Roadster comes with bespoke Michelin tyres as standard, and carries over the same traction control system from the coupé. This allows the driver to choose between eight different drive settings – with lower numbers signifying more intervention from the car’s safety systems, and higher numbers giving the driver more control.

Inside, the Vantage Roadster gets a similar infotainment system to that of the coupé and DB12. A 10.25in touchscreen, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay sits alongside a number of physical buttons which control gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation. We were impressed with the usability and responsiveness of the system in other Aston Martin models. As standard, the Vantage Roadster gets an 11 speaker audio system, but if having the perfect soundtrack to your journey is a priority, there’s also the option to upgrade to a sensational Bowers and Wilkins system. A number of new paint colours are available, and like other Aston Martins, buyers are able to choose from an almost-unlimited range of colours and interior trims through the firm’s Q by Aston Martin personalisation service.