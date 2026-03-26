Anti-dazzle glasses for night driving reviewed - should you buy them?

The problem of headlight glare reached the attention of the Government in 2025, prompting it to conduct independent research into the causes . It concluded that vehicles with whiter lights and those with larger headlights were the main culprits, and it identified areas where more research is needed, including investigating vehicle design and lighting regulations.

While it would appear that the Government is taking the issue seriously, any changes will take time. Some people are turning to ‘anti-glare’ driving glasses that are purported to help reduce the dazzling effect of oncoming vehicles’ headlights at night. Although there is no widely available scientific evidence that night-time driving glasses work, they are available from many online retailers and some opticians.

We bought six pairs of these anti-glare glasses and put them to the test. We tried each pair on a 12-mile test route that included lit and unlit roads, urban and rural sections and a stretch of dual carriageway. As well as using their own judgement to assess the effectiveness of each pair of glasses, our tester wore a heart rate monitor that would reveal if there was a difference in their stress levels during each lap of the test route.

Before starting our test, to provide a baseline to compare with the anti-glare glasses, we completed a lap of the route wearing prescription glasses finished with an anti-reflective coating designed to reduce glare from headlights (as well as lessening the impact of computer screen brightness).