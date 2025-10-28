‘Blinding’ car headlights to be reviewed by Government following rise in driver complaints

The Government is set to launch a review into car headlight design as more and more drivers complain of being dazzled while driving at night.

Recent research conducted by the RAC found that four in five drivers (82%) are worried about being dazzled by car headlights as the evenings begin to get darker. In fact, the survey also found that the brightness of car headlights is the main reason drivers feel nervous when driving at night.

A study was launched by the Department for Transport (DfT) last year into the root causes of headlight glare with the aim of developing potential countermeasures. However, the results of this study are still yet to be published one year later.