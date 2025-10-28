‘Blinding’ car headlights to be reviewed by Government following rise in driver complaints
The results of a study into dazzling headlights are due to be published imminently, and will inform Government decision-making in the near future...
The Government is set to launch a review into car headlight design as more and more drivers complain of being dazzled while driving at night.
Recent research conducted by the RAC found that four in five drivers (82%) are worried about being dazzled by car headlights as the evenings begin to get darker. In fact, the survey also found that the brightness of car headlights is the main reason drivers feel nervous when driving at night.
A study was launched by the Department for Transport (DfT) last year into the root causes of headlight glare with the aim of developing potential countermeasures. However, the results of this study are still yet to be published one year later.
According to the BBC, the DfT now plans to launch a new assessment into headlight glare in its upcoming Road Safety Strategy. The results of last year’s study are expected in the coming weeks, and they will inform the upcoming strategy.
Under the new strategy, the Government is also considering introducing eyesight tests for drivers over 70 that could result in a driving ban if they fail, together with a crack-down on the drink-drive limit in England and Wales.
Headlights on newer cars appear brighter because they use bi-xenon or LED (Light-Emitting Diode) technology rather than traditional halogen bulbs. According to the RAC, these headlights represent a dazzling risk because they create a more direct beam. Other contributing factors include badly aligned headlights, the installation of cheap aftermarket LED bulbs and the increasing prevalence of higher-riding vehicles such as SUVs.
However, the issue is complex and won’t be resolved by simply banning LED bulbs. RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said, “The fact headlight glare is the leading cause of nervousness underlines it as a problem that needs tackling. At the same time, it’s important to remember that brighter headlights can give drivers a better view of the road ahead – so there’s a balance to be struck.”
Advice from road safety charity IAM RoadSmart urges drivers to ensure their glasses or contact lenses are clean before they drive, and to check their headlight aim and replace any faulty bulbs quickly and carefully.
A spokesperson for the DfT said, “We know headlight glare is frustrating for many drivers, especially as the evenings get darker.
“That's why we commissioned independent research to better understand the causes and impact of glare, which will inform new measures in the upcoming Road Safety Strategy.
“Alongside this, DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) has stepped up surveillance to intercept the sale of illegal retrofit headlamp bulbs for on-road use, and anyone caught could face a fine of up to £1,000.”
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here