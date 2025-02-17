Headlight glare affects safety and confidence of more drivers

A quarter of drivers who are dazzled by the headlights of oncoming vehicles are staying off the roads more at night, according to new research released by the RAC. The study also found that 61% of drivers think the problem is worse than it was a year ago, and 75% of those who are driving less are doing so because other cars’ headlights make the experience uncomfortable or more difficult.

Worryingly almost half (49%) of those affected by headlight glare feel less safe while driving, and 5% of people have given up driving at night altogether because of the issue. The problem isn’t only restricted to older drivers: while 38% of drivers aged over 74 are driving less at night because of headlight glare, those aged under 35 aren't far behind at 33%.

Some of the problems highlighted by those surveyed include not being able to judge where an oncoming vehicle is on the road, how fast it is going, or even if it is indicating. These issues were cited by around three-quarters of people affected by headlight glare.